'Better than Danny Rose', 'In a heartbeat': Some Newcastle fans react to 25-year-old's comments

Newcastle United face a decision over Jetro Willems this summer.

Newcastle United weren't expecting to be in the market for a left back over the January transfer window, but had to dip in late in the month.

The Magpies had seen Jetro Willems make a big impression following his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt over the summer, having penned a season-long loan deal.

The Dutchman had hit two goals and two assists in 19 games for Newcastle, proving to be an ideal left wing back in Steve Bruce's 5-4-1 setup.

Willems was dangerous going forward and solid enough defensively, making the position his own following Matt Ritchie's injury – but disaster struck in January.

Willems suffered a major knee injury against Chelsea, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament to rule him out for the rest of the season and possibly into next term.

Newcastle swooped to take Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, leaving Willems' future somewhat up in the air.

The Magpies now won't activate a £12million purchase option in Willems' loan spell, but the Dutchman has told The Chronicle that he does want to come back to Newcastle for next season.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to comment, claiming that they would take him back in a heartbeat with the general consensus being that he would be welcomed back.

Some even believe that Willems is better than Rose, and should be pursued permanently over the Tottenham man, even if he is injured for the foreseeable future.

Really hope they keep him — Shash (@CaliforniaCrud) February 17, 2020

Although we have brought in Rose as cover I would much prefer to sign Jetro on a permanent basis if it was between the two! — Coxy (@markcox87) February 17, 2020

They ll look to get him on loan next season to prove his fitness — paul (@powley33) February 17, 2020

Perfect Ashley signing now. Damaged goods. Worked with Carroll who he’d been trying to get back on the cheap for years — Ian (@ian_riches) February 17, 2020

Jetro Willems is better than Danny Rose. — NICKY (@fORgEtMeAlWays_) February 17, 2020

Wish he was still fit :/ Danny Rose is a brilliant replacement but he doesn't look fully fit to me. — NuFc For LIFE (@ToonBarmy59) February 17, 2020

Willems........



"It’s hard to explain other than to say I feel like I’m home. Would I like to continue playing for Newcastle? Of course I would!"



Love it!



Miss jetro in a toon shirt hopefully we will see him next season #NUFC pic.twitter.com/72iz3ghp8F — Mark Roche (@MarkRoc87454440) February 17, 2020

Wow. If we don't sign him up that's going to be so awkward. https://t.co/e7vuK5NmkO — Matt (@LeafyDragon_FPL) February 17, 2020

Would sign him in a heartbeat . Gave his all. He will come back even stronger #NUFC — Adam sowerby (@Adamsowerby7) February 18, 2020