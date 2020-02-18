Quick links

'Better than Danny Rose', 'In a heartbeat': Some Newcastle fans react to 25-year-old's comments

Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United face a decision over Jetro Willems this summer.

Richarlison of Everton holds off a challenge from Jetro Willems of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28,...

Newcastle United weren't expecting to be in the market for a left back over the January transfer window, but had to dip in late in the month.

The Magpies had seen Jetro Willems make a big impression following his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt over the summer, having penned a season-long loan deal.

The Dutchman had hit two goals and two assists in 19 games for Newcastle, proving to be an ideal left wing back in Steve Bruce's 5-4-1 setup.

 

Willems was dangerous going forward and solid enough defensively, making the position his own following Matt Ritchie's injury – but disaster struck in January.

Willems suffered a major knee injury against Chelsea, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament to rule him out for the rest of the season and possibly into next term.

Newcastle swooped to take Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, leaving Willems' future somewhat up in the air.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United shoots during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...

The Magpies now won't activate a £12million purchase option in Willems' loan spell, but the Dutchman has told The Chronicle that he does want to come back to Newcastle for next season.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to comment, claiming that they would take him back in a heartbeat with the general consensus being that he would be welcomed back.

Some even believe that Willems is better than Rose, and should be pursued permanently over the Tottenham man, even if he is injured for the foreseeable future.

Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

