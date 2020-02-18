Quick links

'Behave': Some Tottenham fans unimpressed with Aston Villa man's comments

Amir Mir
Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur wins a penalty under a tackle from Bjorn Engels of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park...
Tottenham Hotspur delivered a devastating punch on Aston Villa's survival hopes over the weekend.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur is brought down by Bjorn Engels of Aston Villa for a penalty during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on...

Tottenham fans on Twitter have been left unimpressed with Dean Smith's comments about VAR after Spurs recorded a 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League, Villa boss Smith claimed that 'nobody in the stadium' thought that Spurs should have been awarded a first-half penalty.

 

Bjorn Engels tackled Steven Bergwijn in the penalty area, just before the break, with the on-field referee, Martin Atkinson, initially opting against awarding a spot-kick.

But following consultation with VAR, the decision was overturned, Son took the penalty, which was initially saved by Pepe Reina, but the Spurs man netted from the rebound. 

In the end, it played its part in the North London club winning the game, with Engels calamitous error right at the death resulting in Spurs walking away with all three points. 

Dean Smith the head coach

But the Tottenham faithful were seemingly baffled by Smith's comments about VAR and that penalty incident, as they made it clear that the right call was made.

Smith's frustrations were perhaps understandable after the match because his side dropped a valuable point they deserved, but many of the Spurs faithful praised VAR for doing the right thing. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Dean Smith's comments: 

