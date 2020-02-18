'Behave': Some Tottenham fans unimpressed with Aston Villa man's comments

Tottenham Hotspur delivered a devastating punch on Aston Villa's survival hopes over the weekend.

Tottenham fans on Twitter have been left unimpressed with Dean Smith's comments about VAR after Spurs recorded a 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League, Villa boss Smith claimed that 'nobody in the stadium' thought that Spurs should have been awarded a first-half penalty.

Bjorn Engels tackled Steven Bergwijn in the penalty area, just before the break, with the on-field referee, Martin Atkinson, initially opting against awarding a spot-kick.

But following consultation with VAR, the decision was overturned, Son took the penalty, which was initially saved by Pepe Reina, but the Spurs man netted from the rebound.

In the end, it played its part in the North London club winning the game, with Engels calamitous error right at the death resulting in Spurs walking away with all three points.

But the Tottenham faithful were seemingly baffled by Smith's comments about VAR and that penalty incident, as they made it clear that the right call was made.

Smith's frustrations were perhaps understandable after the match because his side dropped a valuable point they deserved, but many of the Spurs faithful praised VAR for doing the right thing.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Dean Smith's comments:

It was a pen though — Connor Hawkins (@cons720) February 16, 2020

Fortunately for villa they don’t have to put up with var in the championship next season — Jason white (@Jayspurs87n17) February 16, 2020

Blinkers on — Scott Worswick (@WorswickScott) February 16, 2020

Can someone put one of them clown filters on this please — Deco (@miamibyrne) February 16, 2020

Imagine the uproar if it wasn’t given. Clear penalty — Haugen THFC (@4jackdaniels) February 16, 2020

Just because he didn’t act like he got shot doesn’t mean it wasn’t a clear pen. How it should be #coys #thfc — daniel (@1882AimHigh) February 16, 2020

Blatant penalty. Good luck in the championship xx — AS (@asthfc) February 16, 2020

Behave. — Counting down till Kane leaves (@bubble334170) February 17, 2020