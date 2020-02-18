BBC pundit hails Spurs player who slammed his own performance, suspects half-time words

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Pundit Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that he thought Toby Alderweireld's goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa was 'absolutely sensational'.

Spurs headed to Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, and went behind as Alderweireld diverted Anwar El Ghazi's cross into his own net.

Alderweireld then atoned for his error by smashing home a superb half-volley, before Son Heung-min put Spurs in front, converting at the second attempt after his penalty had been saved.

Bjorn Engels equalised for Villa, before Son scored a dramatic late winner for Spurs, racing clear from Engels' mistake to slot past Pepe Reina.

Spurs are now just one point off Champions League qualification, and whilst their performance wasn't exactly convincing in patches, they got the job done.

Ex-Spurs striker Crooks has now named Alderweireld in his team of the week, despite Alderweireld telling Sky Sports that he felt it wasn't his best performance.

Crooks explained that having scored an own goal, Alderweireld had to do something 'pretty spectacular' to make it into his team of the week – and did so with his 'absolutely sensational' goal.

Crooks added that he doesn't even think the own goal was all Alderweireld's fault, and would be interested to know whether he and Hugo Lloris exchanged words about the goal at half time.

“In the absence of a clean sheet, and having put the ball in the back of your own net, you have got to do something pretty spectacular to still get in my team of the week,” said Crooks. “Well, Toby Alderweireld did exactly that. The way the defender swivelled in the opposition's penalty area and finished all in one move was absolutely sensational. At that moment the Belgium international looked more like a striker than a central defender.”

“As for the own goal I wasn't entirely sure it was all Alderweireld's fault - especially after the look he gave keeper Hugo Lloris. I would be very interested to know what words were shared between them at half-time,” he added.