BBC pundit claims he has seen something 'immense' from one Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min starred against Aston Villa.

Pundit Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that he thinks Son Heung-min's response to Harry Kane's injury has been 'immense'.

Spurs travelled to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, and were drawing 1-1 after Toby Alderweireld scored at both ends of the pitch.

Son then scored at the second attempt after his penalty was saved, and whilst Bjorn Engels equalised for Villa, Son wasn't to be denied.

When Engels mis-controlled Davinson Sanchez's long pass, Son capitalised on the error and raced clear to slot past Pepe Reina and give Spurs a dramatic win.

In Son's last five games for Spurs in all competitions, he has bagged six goals, arguably whilst not even being at his best by his own high standards.

The 27-year-old has given Tottenham a consistent goalscoring outlet in Harry Kane's absence, but he will now join Kane on the sidelines at Spurs.

Spurs confirmed today that Son has fractured his arm, meaning he will be missing for a number of weeks, and is likely going to miss both legs of the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

He still deserves real praise for Sunday's display though, and ex-Spurs striker Crooks has suggested that his second goal was of 'the highest quality', praising Son for an 'immense' response to Tottenham's reliance on him without Kane.

“While Son's first goal was shrouded in controversy, there is no doubt in my mind that his second against a quite rightly aggrieved Aston Villa was of the highest quality,” said Crooks. “Since the injury to Harry Kane, Tottenham's reliance on Son has rocketed. The player's response to such demands, not to mention pressure, has been immense,” he added.