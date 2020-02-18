Barnsley appear to have taken Derby striker and free-agent 'keeper on trial

A Derby County striker and a former Coventry City goalkeeper were named in the Barnsley U23 team earlier.

Barnsley appear to have taken two Midlands-based players on trial. The Derby County striker Javaun Splatt and Corey Addai, a goalkeeper who left Coventry City last month, were both named in the Reds Under-23s' squad which lost against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday afternoon.

Splatt, who is in the second year of his scholarship at Derby, and Addai have only ever played senior football at non-league level, though the latter made the bench for Coventry on several occasions - including twice against Barnsley.

The former had loan spells at Mickleover Sports and Carshalton Athletic, with the latter appearing for AFC Telford United, Dulwich Hamlet and Redditch United on a temporary basis.

It remains to be seen if either Splatt or Addai will be offered professional terms by Barnsley - though the Championship strugglers are not averse to signing up trialists, with Ali Omar the latest to be taken on after leaving Queens Park Rangers.

The Wednesday U23s made the short trip back to Sheffield with a 2-0 win courtesy of a double scored by their Barnsley-born winger Fraser Preston.

