Arsenal starlet pictured in new club's shirt, move left Gunners 'in shock'

Premier League giants Arsenal have lost U23 captain Robbie Burton to Croatian powerhouses Dinamo Zagreb - another Jadon Sancho?

Robbie Burton sealed a surprise move to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday afternoon and the former Arsenal youth captain has admitted that The Gunners were ‘in shock’ when he informed them of his desire to leave, speaking to SportNet.

Two years ago, The Gunners saw one of their youth-team skippers follow in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas, Alex Hleb and Thierry Henry when Marcus McGuane left North London for Barcelona.

And history appears to have repeated itself.

Just eight months after impressing under Unai Emery in pre-season, 20-year-old Burton has made a sudden and unexpected switch to the Croatian league leaders.

The Welsh midfielder had a lot of admirers at the Emirates, earning comparisons with fellow Welshman Aaron Ramsey, and the man himself admits that few saw his move to Zagreb coming.

“They were in shock at Arsenal when I said I was going to Dinamo, but that was the right move for me,” said Burton, who has brought an end to 14 years in red and white.

"This is my new home, I'm happy. Dinamo has a great history and I can't wait to play. Dinamo presented the project to me, it seemed like a good move, right for my career.

“I didn't know I was the first British player to sign for Dynamo, that's nice.”

According to Football London, Burton has left Arsenal for as little as £800,000.

And this is yet another example of a talented young Englishman growing tired of the sterilised world of academy football, seemingly taking a leaf out of Jadon Sancho’s book by seeking first-team action on the continent.