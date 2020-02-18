Arsenal reportedly looking into Santi Cazorla send-off

The Gunners are apparently exploring options to bring the Spaniard back to the Emirates Stadium for one final game.





Arsenal are looking into options to bring former midfielder Santi Cazorla back to the club for one final game according to Football.London.

They report that there have been discussions about bringing Cazorla, who now plays for Villarreal, back to the Emirates Stadium for a proper Gunners send off.

There is apparently no clarity yet in terms of what form that return would take, but a pre-season friendly against Villarreal has not been ruled out.

Gunners head of football Raul Sanllehi apparently has links with Cazorla's agent so talks will take place at the end of the season to what can be done.





Cazorla is still loved by Gunners fans and it would be a heart-warming moment if he were to come back to the Emirates Stadium in pre-season.

Obviously, it seems like there's a lot of work to be done in terms of getting two big clubs to make an allowance in their pre-season plans - which generally earn them big money - for the sake of one player.

It would likely go a long way with Gunners fans if the club could get the game over the line, or organise a return for Cazorla in some sort of fashion.



