Arsenal man reacts to Liverpool transfer rumour

Arsenal talent Bukayo Saka has told the Daily Mail that his agent and parents are sorting out his future amid links to Liverpool.

The Gunners have seen Saka make the step up from developmental football to the first-team this season, initially emerging as a winger under Unai Emery.

However, the 18-year-old has found a home for himself at left back recently, turning in admirable performances there given his lack of experience defensively.

Saka again showed his potential on Sunday afternoon, producing a superb assist for Nicolas Pepe's goal in the 4-0 home win over Newcastle United.

Saka skipped past Valentino Lazaro with a cheeky nutmeg before picking his head up and finding Pepe, with Sky Sports giving him the man of the match award after the full time whistle.

Arsenal will of course love seeing the teenager thrive in the Premier League, but it may also be a concern given the mounting interest in his signature.

It's noted that Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester United all want Saka, who has less than 18 months left on his £3,000-a-week deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Now, Saka has commented on the situation, claiming that he is leaving his future and contract talks up to his agent and parents, believing they're 'sorting it out' and he just wants to keep enjoying his football under Mikel Arteta.

“I just leave all that stuff to my agent and my parents. I just enjoy my football and play my football,” said Saka. “They're sorting it out. Of course I'm enjoying my football, enjoying playing under the new coach so we'll see what happens,” he added.

Saka's versatility will be hugely appealing to Jurgen Klopp, as he could effectively use Saka as cover for both Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane down the left flank.

With other British youngsters like Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott emerging, adding Saka would be a real coup – and it's now up to Arsenal to keep him out of their clutches.