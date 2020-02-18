Arsenal fans react to Pablo Mari's first performance

The big Spaniard turned out for Arsenal's Under-23s on Monday night.

Pablo Mari made his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt last night.

The Spanish centre-back played 45 minutes for the Gunners' Under-23 side who lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

Mari, who joined Arsenal on a half-season loan from Flamengo in January, started alongside Rob Holding in the middle of defence.

Both goals that Steve Bould's side conceded came when Mari and Holding were on the field.

Here's how some Arsenal fans reacted to the 26-year-old's first showing on Twitter:

Mari played as expected apparently, still needs more minutes until he is fit enough — Nicø19 (@Anonymous1076) February 18, 2020

Holding still not ready. Mari on the other hand needs a bit of watching. We can't leave our Europa eggs to both together. — Bogi Benda ❁ (@martingicheru) February 18, 2020

2 goals conceded by Holding-Mari CBs in U23 in just 45' of play — AlexIsGunner (@AlexIsGooners) February 18, 2020

He only played 45 minutes but did OK. https://t.co/qfpvXFVYOg — Richie AFC (@blazing_cannons) February 17, 2020

It's scary to think they conceded 2 goals in 45mins to an u23 team. Mari n holding I mean. — ♡͡»̊͡⌣͡BENNY ⌣͡«̊͡♡͡ (@BenGlobal04) February 18, 2020

It must be noted that the reason why Mari was playing Under-23 football is probably because he isn't fit enough for Mikel Arteta's senior side.

And if he isn't completely fit then little can be read into the fact that he and Holding conceded twice against the Blues' young players.

With Arsenal going to Olympiacos for a Europa League last-32 clash this week, it'll be interesting to see if both are on the plane bound for Greece.

The North Londoners have been a little more solid defensively since Arteta took the reins in December, conceding only eight goals in the 10 games that the Spaniard has overseen.

But there's definitely room for improvement at centre-back and it'll be interesting to see if Mari can be that guy.