Arsenal fans react to Pablo Mari's first performance

Shane Callaghan
Pablo Mari of Flamengo in action during the FIFA Club World Cup Final between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.
The big Spaniard turned out for Arsenal's Under-23s on Monday night.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Pablo Mari made his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt last night.

The Spanish centre-back played 45 minutes for the Gunners' Under-23 side who lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

Mari, who joined Arsenal on a half-season loan from Flamengo in January, started alongside Rob Holding in the middle of defence.

Both goals that Steve Bould's side conceded came when Mari and Holding were on the field.

 

Here's how some Arsenal fans reacted to the 26-year-old's first showing on Twitter:

It must be noted that the reason why Mari was playing Under-23 football is probably because he isn't fit enough for Mikel Arteta's senior side.

And if he isn't completely fit then little can be read into the fact that he and Holding conceded twice against the Blues' young players.

With Arsenal going to Olympiacos for a Europa League last-32 clash this week, it'll be interesting to see if both are on the plane bound for Greece.

The North Londoners have been a little more solid defensively since Arteta took the reins in December, conceding only eight goals in the 10 games that the Spaniard has overseen.

But there's definitely room for improvement at centre-back and it'll be interesting to see if Mari can be that guy.

Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin and Pablo Mari of Arsenal smile during their Arabian Adventures Desert Safari with Emirates February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

