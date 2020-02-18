Alexander-Arnold raves about 'world-class' teammate who's 'best in the world'

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson have both earned big praise this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has raved about Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in the Liverpool Echo.

Alisson has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving at Liverpool at the start of last season, with his performances in net for the Reds being so commanding.

Liverpool’s defence is already difficult to breach, but with Alisson behind it, scoring a goal has become a real challenge for opposition sides.

Liverpool have conceded just 15 times all season in the league.

And Alexander-Arnold admits that Alisson’s performances in between the sticks deserve a huge amount of praise.

"We've run out of words for him,” the right-back said.

“Unbelievable keeper to have behind you, can't take him for granted. World-class keeper, probably best in the world. Really grateful to him. From his return from injury, he keeps clean sheets and makes it look easy.”

Alisson added another clean sheet to his collection at the weekend, as Liverpool beat Norwich City 1-0.

The Reds stopper was largely untroubled in that match, but did whatever work he needed to with minimal fuss.

Alisson could be set for a busier night tonight, as Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in what looks like a challenging encounter.