Alexander-Arnold raves about 'world-class' teammate who's 'best in the world'

John Verrall
Alisson Becker of Liverpool reacts prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson have both earned big praise this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (66) of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road, Norwich on Saturday 15th February 2020.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has raved about Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in the Liverpool Echo.

Alisson has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving at Liverpool at the start of last season, with his performances in net for the Reds being so commanding.

Liverpool’s defence is already difficult to breach, but with Alisson behind it, scoring a goal has become a real challenge for opposition sides.

Liverpool have conceded just 15 times all season in the league.

 

And Alexander-Arnold admits that Alisson’s performances in between the sticks deserve a huge amount of praise.

"We've run out of words for him,” the right-back said.

“Unbelievable keeper to have behind you, can't take him for granted. World-class keeper, probably best in the world. Really grateful to him. From his return from injury, he keeps clean sheets and makes it look easy.”

Alisson Becker of Liverpool looks to save a shot during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Alisson added another clean sheet to his collection at the weekend, as Liverpool beat Norwich City 1-0.

The Reds stopper was largely untroubled in that match, but did whatever work he needed to with minimal fuss.

Alisson could be set for a busier night tonight, as Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in what looks like a challenging encounter.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

