Quick links

Leeds United

Manchester United

Agent denies £20m Leeds rumour on Twitter, player linked with Man Utd this season

Olly Dawes
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips committed his future to the club this season, but has still been linked with Manchester United.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United gestures to Leeds fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips has underlined his importance to the club over the last week, with his return sparking an upturn in results.

Phillips came back for last week's 1-1 draw at Brentford after a recent suspension, and then started in Saturday's 1-0 home win over Bristol City.

Those results appear to have put Leeds back on track, and you can't overstate just how important the midfielder is to Marcelo Bielsa's side.

 

Phillips has made the holding midfield role his own under Bielsa, possessing the bite, grit and determination to win the ball and protect his back four, but also the quality on the ball to get Leeds moving forward.

Being a Leeds lad, Phillips will be desperate to take Leeds back to the Premier League; after all, that's why he signed a new five-year contract with the club back in September.

Now though, ex-Leeds midfielder Michael Brown has oddly told Football Insider that Phillips has a release clause in his contract, which he claims is way above £20million.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

The Sun reported back in October that Manchester United are particularly keen on Phillips, which was then backed up by The Mail in December, in a move which would be tough to swallow for Leeds fans, but surely that would only happen if Leeds miss out on promotion and there are no other offers on the table.

Now, agent and former Leeds player Kevin Sharp has taken to Twitter to describe Brown's claims as 'not true', believing nobody else knows the terms of the deals in his players' contracts.

“Not true, and certainly no one knows any detailed clauses within any of my players contracts,” said Sharp, responding to a tweet asking about the validity of Brown's comments.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 1, 2020 in West Bromwich, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch