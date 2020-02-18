Agent denies £20m Leeds rumour on Twitter, player linked with Man Utd this season

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips committed his future to the club this season, but has still been linked with Manchester United.

Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips has underlined his importance to the club over the last week, with his return sparking an upturn in results.

Phillips came back for last week's 1-1 draw at Brentford after a recent suspension, and then started in Saturday's 1-0 home win over Bristol City.

Those results appear to have put Leeds back on track, and you can't overstate just how important the midfielder is to Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Phillips has made the holding midfield role his own under Bielsa, possessing the bite, grit and determination to win the ball and protect his back four, but also the quality on the ball to get Leeds moving forward.

Being a Leeds lad, Phillips will be desperate to take Leeds back to the Premier League; after all, that's why he signed a new five-year contract with the club back in September.

Now though, ex-Leeds midfielder Michael Brown has oddly told Football Insider that Phillips has a release clause in his contract, which he claims is way above £20million.

The Sun reported back in October that Manchester United are particularly keen on Phillips, which was then backed up by The Mail in December, in a move which would be tough to swallow for Leeds fans, but surely that would only happen if Leeds miss out on promotion and there are no other offers on the table.

Now, agent and former Leeds player Kevin Sharp has taken to Twitter to describe Brown's claims as 'not true', believing nobody else knows the terms of the deals in his players' contracts.

“Not true, and certainly no one knows any detailed clauses within any of my players contracts,” said Sharp, responding to a tweet asking about the validity of Brown's comments.