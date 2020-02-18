21-year-old could be Michael Edwards's next bargain signing at Liverpool

Todd Cantwell has been linked with a move to Liverpool recently.

Michael Edwards might be the unsung hero of what's happening at Liverpool right now.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are going to end a 30-year drought for a top-flight title.

The reason for that is, simply, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has the best players and, more importantly, has them playing in a stunningly-efficient manner, having failed to lose a league game this season.

But Edwards has played a big role in the player recruitment at Anfield for the past three-and-a-half years, after being promoted to the club's sporting director in November of 2016 [The Echo] and therefore he deserves significant credit for the wealth of talent at the club right now.

Even before that he was on the transfer committee and the Reds have pulled off a series of bargains while he's been working in that capacity, from Bosman deals for Joel Matip and Adrian, to signing Andy Robertson for £8 million.

The reason Robertson was so cheap was because Hull City had been relegated, just like Stoke City were when he plucked Xherdan Shaqiri from the Potteries for a bargain £13 million, even if the Swiss hasn't been as active this season as he was last year.

And could Todd Cantwell be the next low-cost relegated Premier League star signed by Edwards?

Norwich City are rock bottom of the Premier League and barring a miracle, they're going back into the Championship.

But they won't be taking some high-profile players down with them, and Cantwell, linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's side in January, seems like he might get a move away.

The 21-year-old is rated at £30 million [The Daily Mail] but if and when the Canaries go down, they may not be in a position to demand that sort of fee.

Given what Edwards and Klopp are doing at Liverpool, the player himself might well fancy a move to Merseyside this summer and if they get him at a knock-down price, like with Robertson and Shaqiri, then he could be Edwards's next masterstroke.