Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

21-year-old could be Michael Edwards's next bargain signing at Liverpool

Shane Callaghan
Todd Cantwell of Norwich City celebrates scoring to level the game 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Rotherham United at Carrow Road on December 01, 2018...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Todd Cantwell has been linked with a move to Liverpool recently.

Norwich City's English midfielder Todd Cantwell (L) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (R) during the English Premier League football match between...

Michael Edwards might be the unsung hero of what's happening at Liverpool right now.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are going to end a 30-year drought for a top-flight title.

The reason for that is, simply, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has the best players and, more importantly, has them playing in a stunningly-efficient manner, having failed to lose a league game this season.

But Edwards has played a big role in the player recruitment at Anfield for the past three-and-a-half years, after being promoted to the club's sporting director in November of 2016 [The Echo] and therefore he deserves significant credit for the wealth of talent at the club right now.

 

Even before that he was on the transfer committee and the Reds have pulled off a series of bargains while he's been working in that capacity, from Bosman deals for Joel Matip and Adrian, to signing Andy Robertson for £8 million.

The reason Robertson was so cheap was because Hull City had been relegated, just like Stoke City were when he plucked Xherdan Shaqiri from the Potteries for a bargain £13 million, even if the Swiss hasn't been as active this season as he was last year.

And could Todd Cantwell be the next low-cost relegated Premier League star signed by Edwards?

Jurgen Klopp manager

Norwich City are rock bottom of the Premier League and barring a miracle, they're going back into the Championship.

But they won't be taking some high-profile players down with them, and Cantwell, linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's side in January, seems like he might get a move away.

The 21-year-old is rated at £30 million [The Daily Mail] but if and when the Canaries go down, they may not be in a position to demand that sort of fee.

Given what Edwards and Klopp are doing at Liverpool, the player himself might well fancy a move to Merseyside this summer and if they get him at a knock-down price, like with Robertson and Shaqiri, then he could be Edwards's next masterstroke.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on January 01, 2020 in...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch