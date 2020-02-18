£15m star shares why he's been shocked about Leeds this season

Nottingham Forest are currently four points behind Leeds United in the Championship table.

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley has admitted to the EFL Podcast on Sky Sports that he is very surprised by Leeds United’s slip down the Championship table this season.

Leeds led the way in the second tier for much of the first half of the season, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side have had a really rocky patch of form.

Despite winning at the weekend, Leeds have been victorious in just three of their last 12 matches.

Bielsa’s side’s continuous slip-ups have allowed the chasing pack to catch them, with Leeds now holding just a three point advantage over third placed Fulham.

And Lolley admits that he is surprised that Forest have been able to close the gap to Leeds so much in recent weeks.

“Realistically, I wasn’t really concentrating on their results,” the £15 million rated midfielder (Nottingham Post) said. “Especially early on, you don’t really look at (other) results too much.

“Once you go 11 points clear, with two teams of their quality, you don’t expect them to keep dropping points which they had done.

“It’s brilliant for the likes of us and other teams around us, and we put a very strong run together as well and put ourselves right back up there.

“So it makes for a pretty exciting end.”

Forest have actually slipped up themselves recently, after beating Leeds.

The Reds looked to have put the pressure on Bielsa’s men after beating them at the City Ground, but they have failed to win on either of their last two outings.

Forest are next in action against QPR at the weekend, while Leeds take on Reading.