Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem exploit: How to earn lots of gold quickly

Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem is fully available on Steam and players have discovered a gold exploit.

After having previously been available in Early Access form, Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem is now fully released on Steam. Unfortunately, despite mostly everyone agreeing it's a great action-RPG, its launch has been dampened by bugs and a lack of polish. Not only that, but the community have also discovered exploits such as quickly obtaining a ridiculous amount of gold.

Dubbed as more than a Diablo 4 filler, Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem is a game you'll want to play if you enjoy action-RPGs with mature stories and unlimited freedom in regard to character building. It admittedly has bugs and has been plagued by server woes, but the developers have stressed that they will provide fixes for these issues.

They will also provide fixes for the economy-breaking exploits that have been discovered by the community, but until that happens you can use them to your advantage to get lots of gold.

WOLCEN: Is Lords Of Mayhem coming to Xbox One and PS4?

Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem gold exploit

There's a gold exploit that works for Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem online.

Apparently, if you have two chipped gems, you can stack them on top of each other and split the stack to make lots of gold.

This exploit comes courtesy of YouTuber K7iNE whose guide you can watch above.

K7iNE reports that you want to stack the chipped gem with the lesser value, hold shift to split it again and keep repeating this process for the lesser value each time to raise the value of said gem.

The YouTuber's exploit is said to still be working by some, but it's inevitable that WOLCEN Studio will eventually deliver a fix.

Gamerant have reported about other exploits in Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem including the ability to dupe items as well as stack +100% Magic Find buffs.

FORTNITE: Season 2 teaser includes mysterious phone number with a message when called

Wolcen Lords Of Mayhem is available on Steam for £30.99. You can purchase the game with its original soundtrack for £36.99.