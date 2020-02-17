Liverpool star makes denial over Champions League theory

Quick links

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week.

Liverpool will interrupt their unstoppable title charge on pause this week to resume their defence of the Champions League.

The Reds face Atletico Madrid in a fascinating match up over two legs which will see a clash of styles, and two of the top teams in European football.

 

There is no lack of belief in the Liverpool side, especially after winning the Champions League last season and reaching the final the year before.

Midfield ace Georginio Wijnaldum is ready for a big test against Atletico, but he is not buying into the theory that Liverpool are under more pressure simply because they are the current trophy holders.

He told Liverpool's official website: "No, not really, because we are doing pretty much the same thing we were doing last season,” the midfielder stated.

“We are mostly working on improving the team and becoming a team that is really difficult to beat, so it is essentially the same as last year.

“What we are trying to do is give everything we’ve got and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season."

Liverpool's players are right to shut out any external pressure such as these theories and focus simply on the task at hand.

But such is their impressive form and consistency domestically and in Europe, it would be considered a surprise if they are eliminated in this round of 16.

Their two legged tie against Barcelona last season will give them belief that anything is possible, even if the first leg does not go to plan.

