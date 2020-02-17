Where was Emma filmed? These filming locations bring Highbury to life!

Take a tour of grand interiors and beautiful landscapes in this lovely adaptation.

It looks absolutely stunning, but where was Emma filmed?

In Anya Taylor-Joy we trust!

The 23-year-old actress has delivered some exceptional performances in her career so far, blowing horror fans away in Robert Eggers' haunting masterclass The VVitch back in 2015.

It was immediately clear to most that Anya would be one to watch from the get-go, and that was definitely the case. Since then, she has turned in more terrific work in the likes of M. Night Shyamalan's Split, the criminally underrated 2017 film Thoroughbreds, 2019's Glass, and now, in Autumn de Wilde's Emma.

Based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel of the same name, there's no denying that we've been there done that on many occasions before. However, Eleanor Catton's screenplay gives it a really refreshing update and the cast are all having a ball with these classic characters.

You could say that such a film is only as good as its locations, but in that respect, there's nothing to worry about either...

Where was Emma filmed?

As highlighted by Tatler, Emma was filmed at a number of locations.

The place used for Emma's home is Firle Place, located in Firle, East Sussex, United Kingdom. It makes a great location to bring the wonders of Hartfield to life.

As for the Highbury, where our protagonist navigates frequently, shooting took place in the village of Lower Slaughter, the Cotswolds. Gloucestershire. The stream and bridges help make up the beautiful scenery of the film, and those familiar with the area will certainly recognise the market square, as well as the village hall and cosy cottages.

The interiors of Wilton House, Salisbury also extravagantly feature in the film, along with such exterior beauties as the rose gardens. It's absolutely ravishing and Christopher Blauvelt's cinematography really shows it off.

As for other houses used for filming, we have Kingston Bagpuize House, Oxfordshire which was used for Lord Merton’s home in Downton Abbey. Additionally, there is Chavenage House, Gloucestershire, which has been captured in the popular series Poldark.

Emma filming locations: You can visit some!

If you'd like to see some of these lavish locations yourselves, it's definitely worth doing so.

According to House Beautiful, you can visit the following:

- Chavenage House (open to visit from May through September)

- Firle Place (open from June through September)

- Wilton House (April through to September)

- Kingston Bagpuize House (open for tours from March to September)

Audiences praise Emma and Anya Taylor-Joy

The film has already attracted lots of praise from audiences on social media, with an emphasis on Anya Taylor-Joy's central performance.

Considering the high expectations going in, most seem to be over the moon with the results the cast and crew have achieved. Check out a selection of tweets:

This evening I saw the new adaptation of Emma ~ this is my favourite Austen tale and I thought Anya Taylor Joy was perfect as Miss Woodhouse the elegant costumes, pastel interiors, decadent cakes & treats and casting were a true delight pic.twitter.com/kItBeOm3vo — (@xosophiebeth) February 15, 2020

Emma is a devilishly charming and wonderfully funny coming of age film, circa 1815. Quick paced comedy mixed with self discovery, romance and satire on class make for an immensely enjoyable film. Anya Taylor-Joy continues to be an absolute revelation. pic.twitter.com/sPRImYCuMw — Andrew talks films (@AndrewFilms15) February 17, 2020

Emma (2020): Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn are delightful in this stylised and witty adaptation of the Jane Austen romantic comedy, that is beautifully photographed and a sweetly sophisticated treat to watch. — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) February 17, 2020

Went to see Jane Austen’s “Emma.” yesterday.

Amazing film! Acting, costumes, locations and script were all 10/10. Well done @anyataylorjoy and @JohnnyFlynnHQ you were both brilliant xx Indica ❤️ — Indica Watson (@SiblingSecret) February 15, 2020

Just watched Emma. Thought that Anya Taylor-Joy did a very good job balancing the hateful/sympathetic aspects of Emma herself (it's a tough role) and Mia Goth was an excellent Harriet. — Nik Gunn (@Nik_Gunn) February 16, 2020

