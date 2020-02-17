‘What a player’: Defender cannot contain himself over one Liverpool teammate

Sadio Mane scored the winner for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the weekend.

Liverpool central defender Joe Gomez has spoken highly of his teammate Sadio Mane on the club’s official website.

Mane came on as a substitute to score for Liverpool in their 1-0 win against Norwich away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League at the weekend.

Gomez has raved about the 27-year-old forward, and believes that it was not nice for the Canaries to see him come off the bench.

Gomez told Liverpool’s official website about Mane: “All the different ways and different forms of goals, it shows his quality and we were lucky to have him come off the bench but obviously that was due to his injury.

“What a player, he gives you a boost of confidence when he’s coming on and psychologically for another team it’s not nice! He’s massive and he’s popped up for us in so many moments this year and done it yet again.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Norwich, Mane took one shot which ended in a goal, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 93.3%, and took 20 touches.

The 27-year-old has made 21 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Southampton star has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.