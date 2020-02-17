Quick links

West Ham senior official says Rangers player is ‘top-class’

Subhankar Mondal
Baroness Karren Brady, a Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, a sporting executive, tv personality, newspaper columnist, author and novelist, speaks at Pendulum Summit, World's...
Glasgow Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is a former West Ham United player.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Jermain Defoe of Rangers

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has raved about Rangers striker Jermain Defoe in The Sun.

Brady has been impressed that the Rangers striker is at the top of his game even at the age of 37 years.

The 50-year-old has described the former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham striker as a " model modern pro”.

 

Brady wrote in The Sun: “Defoe, it seems to me, is a model modern pro. He knows his own mind, he trains well, he is so careful about his health he’s almost a vegan.

“He also gets involved with supporters and his special friendship with the inspirational Bradley Lowery, the Sunderland fan who died from cancer aged six, was national news.

“Like many top-class strikers, you’re hardly aware of him until he has the ball at his feet in the penalty area.”

Jermain Defoe of Rangers is congratulated by team mates after he scores the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January...

Stats

Defoe has made 11 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 13 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 37-year-old Englishman has also played five minutes in the Europa League, and scored one goal in three Scottish League Cup games, according to WhoScored.

Title challenge

Rangers are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title and stop Celtic from clinching the championship for the ninth season in a row.

Steven Gerrard’s side are second in the league table at the moment with 63 points from 26 matches, 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 27 games.

Baroness Karren Brady of West Ham United at West Ham United's Players' Project anniversary event at London Stadium on November 6, 2019 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

