'Walked around during training': Manager drops reported Everton target, slams his attitude

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are reportedly keen on bringing Napoli's Serie A enforcer Allan to the Premier League.

Reported Everton target Allan was dropped from Napoli’s matchday squad this weekend after infuriating head coach Gennaro Gattuso with his attitude in training, the former Italy international has told Goal.

A Brazilian international midfielder renowned for his all-action, high-octane style, Allan looked a perfect fit for a manager who, in his own playing days, was the living embodiment of a relentless work ethic.

 

But the 29-year-old, it seems, has let his standards drop of late and that has not gone unnoticed by one of the most demanding tacticians in the game. Allan was nowhere to be seen as Napoli beat Cagliari 1-0 on Sunday and Gattuso was in no mood to sugarcoat the situation.

“Allan didn’t train the way I like. He walked around during training and that’s not alright with me,” explained the AC Milan legend.

An apparent rift between player and coach could, however, open the door for Allan to be reunited with his former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Ancelotti is a big fan of the former Udinese man and he would jump at the chance to work with the tough-tackling ankle biter on the blue half of Merseyside.

Allan, when fully fit and focused, is a bubbling ball of energy capable of strangling even the most gifted opposition. Just ask Liverpool, who were barely given an inch by this most unfashionable of Brazilians during a 1-1 Champions League draw in late 2019.

Tuttomercatoweb, meanwhile, claimed that Allan would be 'tempted' by the idea of joining Everton after holding talks with Ancelotti in January. And the events of the last few days are unlikely to have the 29-year-old planning for a long-term future at Napoli instead.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

