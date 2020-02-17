Doctor Who: Is Villa Diodati a real place? Episode 8 location stuns fans!

It was the perfect episode to announce the return of a recognisable foe.

Doctor Who has whisked audiences away to Villa Diodati with its latest episode.

Deep into season 12, we can only say that it's gotten even better!

Sci-fi franchises tend to mean a great deal to people. On the big screen, you have the likes of Star Wars and Star Trek attracting admiration and scrutiny in equal measure, but over on the small screen, you have Doctor Who receiving the same treatment.

It's held to an incredibly high standard, so there's always a sense of great tension when a new season surfaces. Will it top the last? Will it maintain the spirit of its predecessors?

With season 12, it's clear that there was absolutely nothing to worry about. Jodie Whitaker has done a phenomenal job as our trusted protagonist, following on from the likes of David Tennant with ease. It's also been wonderful to see so many talented guest stars joining the mix too, still excited to explore this universe of imaginative characters.

However, sometimes a location can be a character in itself, as episode 8 - The Haunting of Villa Diodati - brilliantly illustrates...

Doctor Who: The Haunting of Villa Diodati

Well, that may have been the best episode of the season yet.

In this gripping adventure, we followed the gang as they spent the night as Villa Diodati on a night in 1816. If you could score your very own Tardis and go back to this time, who would you meet?

There are some visionary minds which spring to ours, and it's safe to say that Mary Shelley is definitely one of them. The Doctor and co should have had an evening of wonder planned, rubbing elbows with the Frankenstein author, John Polidori and Percy Bysshe Shelley.

However, as you'll very well know, the night didn't exactly go off without a hitch...

It was a tremendous episode, and for the first time in ages we witnessed the return of the iconic Cybermen, who we haven't seen since season 10 in the episode 'The Doctor Falls'. Fortunately, their return was pitch-perfect thanks to everything from performances to location. But, is Villa Diodati fictitious, or is there more to it?

Is Villa Diodati in Doctor Who real?

Yes, Villa Diodati is a real place.

The Doctor Who writers decided to revise history with the giddiness of Quentin Tarantino, and the results were superb, to say the least.

The mansion is located in a village called Cologny near Lake Geneva in Switzerland, and yes, in the yeat 1816 it was rented by Lord Byron, with John Polidori, Mary Shelley and Percy Bysshe Shelley also found themselves there.

It's well known to literary enthusiasts that the eclectic group spent days there due to poor weather, and it was in that very location in which Mary Shelley cooked up the story of Frankenstein, and similarly, John Polidori concocted the tale of The Vampyre.

Interestingly, The New York Times highlighted back in 2011 that it is home to apartments which can be rented. So, if you're looking for a place to inspire you to get writing, it's definitely worth a visit.

A general view of the Villa Diodati, summer residence of Lord Byron on April 25, 2009 in Geneva, Switzerland. Mary Shelley wrote the first draft of Frankenstein in this villa.

Fans praise season 12 episode 8

A number of admirers have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the episode.

It's nice to see that many consider it to be one of the best episodes in recent memory, as we'd be wholeheartedly inclined to agree. Check out a selection of tweets:

