Villa boss Dean Smith claims Spurs man clattered his player three times yesterday

John Verrall
Aston Villa were beaten 3-2 by Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park yesterday.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has suggested to the Birmingham Mail that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier was fortunate to escape without a booking yesterday.

Aurier was guilty of committing three fouls on Jack Grealish, as he struggled to contain Villa’s leading playmaker.

In the first-half in particular Grealish caused Tottenham all sorts of problems, with Aurier finding it difficult to cope with him.

 

The Ivorian managed to escape punishment for some rough tackling on Grealish.

And when asked whether the Spurs right-back should have been booked, Smith said: "What, for his three whacks on Jack? It's a question for the referee, I don't referee it. For me, it could have been a caution on any one of them free-kicks. That's the ref's decision.”

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa shields the ball from Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16,...

The officiating decisions didn’t go in Villa’s favour yesterday, as Spurs were also given a penalty via VAR, which helped Jose Mourinho’s side on their way to victory.

Tottenham won 3-2 against the Villains, with Heung-Min Son scoring an injury time winner for the Lilywhites.

Spurs are next in action on Wednesday evening, when they take on RB Leipzig.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

