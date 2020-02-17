Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Very skillful and strong’: Some fans would love to sign Celtic player this summer

Subhankar Mondal
France's forward Odsonne Edouard (C) and Switzerland's midfielder Vasiljie Janjicic fight for the ball during the UEFA Under 21 Euro 2021 qualifying football match between Switzerland and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

France's forward Odsonne Edouard (C) shoots from the penalty spot to score his team's first goal during the UEFA Under 21 Euro 2021 qualifying football match between Switzerland and France...

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

According to 90min.com, Chelsea are interested in signing Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Subscribe

It has been reported that the Blues’ scouts have watched the French striker this season and have been very impressed with him.

 

The report has claimed that Chelsea want the 22-year-old to complete with their first-choice striker Tammy Abraham.

Frank Lampard’s side are also interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who actually joined the French club from Celtic, according to the report.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Celtic star Edouard.

Below are some of the best comments:

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic takes on Ryan Kent of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic stay

Chelsea are a massive club, and one can understand the temptation Edouard would have in joining them if the Blues made a move for him in the summer transfer window.

However, the 22-year-old could be part of something special next season, as the Hoops could win the league title for the 10th time in a row.

Celtic are favourites to make it nine in a row this season, and Edouard could be convinced to stay at Celtic Park and be part of something truly special in 2020-21.

Odsonne Edouard and Denis Vavro during the Europe League football match SS Lazio vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 07, 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch