'Very skillful and strong’: Some fans would love to sign Celtic player this summer

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

According to 90min.com, Chelsea are interested in signing Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Subscribe

It has been reported that the Blues’ scouts have watched the French striker this season and have been very impressed with him.

The report has claimed that Chelsea want the 22-year-old to complete with their first-choice striker Tammy Abraham.

Frank Lampard’s side are also interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who actually joined the French club from Celtic, according to the report.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Celtic star Edouard.

Below are some of the best comments:

Odsonne Edouard to Chelsea would be a great move.



More affordable than Dembele/Werner and has all the tools to go to the top. Such a complete centre forward, Aguero-esque. — Lewis (@CFCLewis_) February 17, 2020

No disrespect to Scottish league. I don't really think because we need players and started bringing players from non competitive league — Segun_Taiwo (@tayesegun30) February 17, 2020

Clearly you dont watch any scottish football or you would see that it can produce good players — Stephen Buchanan (@StephenBuchan4) February 17, 2020

This guy is a brutal striker, we will bench Tammy,can coil it outside the box and very skillful and strong — Emmy (@emmychels) February 17, 2020

He’s brutal — Richard (@RCromie1983) February 17, 2020

This needs to be a priority he’s a better all round player than dembele and cheaper. — tipper101 (@oliver_leo101) February 17, 2020

I’d take him over Dembele — Dale (@DPCFC) February 17, 2020

great option ahead of dembele — Ali Hadi Naqvi (@AliHadi_97) February 17, 2020

Celtic stay

Chelsea are a massive club, and one can understand the temptation Edouard would have in joining them if the Blues made a move for him in the summer transfer window.

However, the 22-year-old could be part of something special next season, as the Hoops could win the league title for the 10th time in a row.

Celtic are favourites to make it nine in a row this season, and Edouard could be convinced to stay at Celtic Park and be part of something truly special in 2020-21.