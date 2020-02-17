'Very fast': Head coach believes reported £5m Wolves and Southampton target is PL ready

Quick links

Danny Owen
Premier League clubs like Wolves, Southampton, Leicester City and Watford are reportedly interested in Royal Antwerp right-back Aurelio Buta.

Aurelio Buta of Antwerp in action during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round first leg match between Royal Antwerp Fc and Fc Viktoria Plzen at King Baudouin Stadium on August 8,...

Royal Antwerp flyer Aurelio Buta has the talent to play in the Premier League, Bob Peeters has told Play Sports, translated by Voetbal Nieuws, amid reported interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Leicester City.

One of the most exciting young talents in Belgian football is expected to be on the move sooner rather than later.

Buta has attracted the attention of a host of Premier League clubs after a fine season with Antwerp, producing two goals and six assists from his favoured right-back role.

 

And Peeters, a former Belgian international who is now the head coach of second-tier outfit Westerlo, is backing the one-time Benfica youngster to make a name for himself in one of Europe’s best leagues – even if he is not quite ready to join Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“Premier League; he can handle that level. To Liverpool? That step is a bit big!” quipped Peeters, who also had a brief stint in charge of Charlton Athletic.

“He is fast, strong, gives assists and scores goals. He is also a strong defensive player, a very good player.”

Aurelio Buta of Antwerp in action during the Jupiler Pro League match between Royal Antwerp FC and Cercle Brugge at Bosuilstadion on September 21, 2019 in Antwerpen, Belgium.

The Mirror (16 November, page 63) reports that Antwerp would be looking for £5 million from any club hoping to lure Buta away from Belgium. With his rapid pace and impressive end product, the 23-year-old looks a perfect fit for Nuno Espirito Santo’s forward-thinking wing-back system at Wolves.

Southampton, meanwhile, could turn their attention to Buta when Kyle Walker-Peters’ loan spell comes to an end. There is no option-to-buy clause in the Tottenham defender’s deal while Portugal international Cedric Soares is due to become a free agent in the summer.

Aurelio Buta of Royal Antwerp FC during the UEFA Europa League play off qualifying first leg match between AZ Alkmaar and Royal Antwerp FC at stadium De Grolsch Veste on August 22, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

