'Unbelievable': Son Heung-min praises one Aston Villa player who had a 'very good day'

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has told Off The Ball that he thought Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina had a 'very good day' against Spurs on Sunday.

Spurs travelled up to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, and came back with three points after a dramatic victory.

Tottenham fell behind as Toby Alderweireld diverted Anwar El Ghazi's cross into his own net, but the Belgian atoned for his error with a powerful drive for the equaliser.

When Steven Bergwijn was felled inside the area, Son stepped up from the spot only to see his effort saved by Reina, but he managed to tuck away the rebound.

Bjorn Engels equalised for Villa, but Son had the last say as he raced clear from an Engels error to slot past Reina and win the game 3-2.

Spurs are now just a point away from the Champions League places, and they had Son to thank for his late winner, given that it looked like being a frustrating day.

Reina not only saved Son's penalty, but made seven saves in total for Villa in a superb performance, with the Spanish veteran unlucky to be on the losing side.

A January signing from AC Milan, Reina is showing that he has certainly still got it – and Son praised him after the final whistle for a 'very good day' and 'unbelievable saves'.

His display added to the pressure on Son as he raced towards goal for the winner, but called the moment 'perfect' as his last-gasp winner sparked wild scenes.

“I felt, of course, a little bit of pressure because I had to run a long way and the goalkeeper had a very good day and made unbelievable saves,” said Son. “I was very calm, and tried to finish well, as this is what I always try to do. Luckily the ball went in, and I was so happy, and to see the celebration of the away fans… I think the timing, the celebration, it was perfect,” he added.