Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider movie sequel could be bad news for old-school Lara Croft fans

There's recent gossiping about Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider movie sequel and it could be bad news for old-school Lara Croft fans.

Video game movies have recently been performing well with Sonic The Hedgehog breaking records to become one of the most successful despite the uproar that surrounded its initial CGI. Many have regarded the blue hedgehog's movie as the best video game adaptation of all time, but Alicia Vikander's first Tomb Raider film was a decent flick that is deservedly getting its own sequel. However, it unfortunately appears that this sequel will repeat the mistakes of the most recent video game trilogy.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is the newest Lara Croft video game and its developers were "super happy" with its 4.12 million sales. This means fans can expect a new Tomb Raider video game to eventually happen on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but until then fans knowingly have a Hollywood blockbuster to anticipate for 2021.

Yet, while another Tomb Raider movie is exciting for fans who absolutely adore the beloved British heroine, what isn't exciting is that the movie will reportedly be based on both Rise and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider.

Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider movie sequel will be based on Rise and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

GeekVibesNation (via CBR) reports that Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider movie sequel will be based on both Rise and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider.

The same outlet initially reported that it will be filming in England, South Africa, Finland, and Beijing, but their exclusive has since been updated to say that Finland and Beijing are no longer filming sites.

No sources are provided for their exclusive, but - if true - it simply leaves us underwhelmed and disappointed as the story and characterisation of Lara Croft are the worst aspects of both Rise and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider.

The suggestion that it's going to be based on Rise and Shadow leads us to worry that we're going to have to experience another depressingly boring narrative in which Lara eventually becomes the Tomb Raider once more despite having already posed with the iconic dual pistols.

We've repeatedly been teased about Lara Croft finally becoming the Tomb Raider of old for three lengthy games, so the last thing fans surely want is another narrative in which she must overcome her inner turmoil to become a badass.

In addition to Lara Croft's portrayal being obscenely boring and more comparable to Katniss Everdeen, another worry about repeating the stories of Rise and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is that Trinity were a weak shadowy organization with nothing memorable about them.

Lastly - as emphasised by Tom Holland when gushing about the Uncharted movie script - video game fans don't want to see movies which simply repeat storylines and set-pieces from video games they've already played. This is largely why Sonic The Hedgehog has been so successful amongst many gamers.

The 2018 Tomb Raider movie was an enjoyable flick when it deviated from the 2013 rebooted video game. Some of the more memorable scenes were Lara Croft boxing and finding her father on the island, but then there were out-of-place set-pieces such as the unstable plane that were purely there as awkward homages to the game.

Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider movie sequel could still be good as she's an incredible actress and Ben Wheatley is a strong-enough director, but the prospect of simply seeing more of Rise and Shadow isn't exciting.Old-school fans would much rather see more of the Lara Croft that became iconic and renowned throughout the world rather than a continuation of the boring newer model which has zero personality, charm or iconic characteristics.

However, it'll probably never happen as Square Enix seem to have divorced the unforgettably stylish dual-pistols in favour of the more practical and less appealing bow and arrow, meaning old-school fans and casuals shouldn't be optimistic about seeing a movie that will make them fall in love with Lara Croft for the first time since Underworld on the PS3 back in 2008.