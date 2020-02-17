'They are so good': Arteta praises Newcastle's tactics, singles out three players as threats

Newcastle United were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal yesterday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised Newcastle United in Football London, suggesting that they are a real threat on the counter attack.

Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners over Newcastle yesterday, as they blew Steve Bruce’s side away in the second-half.

However, Arteta felt as if Newcastle posed a big threat in the opening period of the match, with Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron all causing his side’s problems.

"We found it difficult in the first 20-30 minutes I'd say,” Arteta said.

“They are really compact, really organised and we talked before the game that you can get a little frustrated and than make rash decisions and when that happens your team doesn't travel together and it becomes a transition game and they are so good.

"Joelinton holding the ball, the two wingers running and then its just the flip of the coin. I didn't like that game and after half an hour we started to control the situation much better, we started to get in the final third much more continuously and in the second half we tweaked one or two things, we attacked much better and controlled the game in a much (more) efficient way.”

Newcastle have had much of their success this term through their ability to counter.

Bruce likes to keep men behind the ball, and looks to limit the space afforded to opposition sides.

The problem for the Magpies was that once they fell behind there seemed to be a lack of belief that they could get back into the game.

Newcastle didn’t really pose too much of a threat to the Gunners in attacking sense during the second half, with a shot from Allan Saint-Maximin which hit the post the closest they came to scoring.

Newcastle have now slid down to 13th place in the Premier League table, after their defeat to Arsenal yesterday.