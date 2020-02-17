'Terrific talent': BBC pundit duo rave about linked Tottenham target's display on Saturday

Todd Cantwell has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

BBC Sport pundit duo Danny Murphy and Chris Sutton have raved about Tottenham Hotspur linked Todd Cantwell and his performance against the champions-elect on Saturday.

Speaking to Match of the Day, Murphy shared what he likes about the rumoured Spurs target, whilst Sutton thinks that the 'terrific talent' will be playing for a top-six club 'in the near future'.

"He has caught my eye more than once this season,” Murphy told MOTD. “He's a terrific player. I like his creativity. I like his bravery on the ball. Good awareness of where players are. With and without the ball he does his job.

“He's not just a luxury player because he's got the skills. He can do the defensive work. I do think if they go down, he is someone the other teams will be looking at.

Sutton added: “We had James Maddison at Norwich City not so long ago. I think this boy is going places as well. I really do. I think he takes the ball beautifully. Got the ball up the pitch.

“What impressed me about him against Liverpool is his defensive discipline. I cannot think of too many times where Alexander-Arnold got crosses in. He's a terrific talent. Wonderful awareness and we will be seeing him play for a top-six club in the near future.”

As reported by The Daily Mail last month, Norwich's creative spark, Cantwell, is seemingly being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs for the summer, including Spurs.

Given Norwich's current position – bottom of the Premier League table – and the more likely scenario that they are headed for relegation then there is no doubt why Cantwell's signature will not be chased.

He is a player who is very easy on the eye, can get the ball out of tight areas and moves the ball up the field with an arrogance backed by quality.

Spurs are in need of some attacking intent for the summer and given their counter-attacking style under Jose Mourinho, Cantwell may well be a player who can suit their style.

Cantwell can be very dangerous on the counter, and whilst he has made a name for himself in Daniel Farke's free-scoring possession-based side, he has showcased an ability to adapt which would suit Spurs down to a tee.

Plus, as he proved during Norwich's defeat to Liverpool over the weekend, he also does his defensive work, which once again ticks a box for Mourinho.