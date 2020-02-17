Quick links

'Stop this nonsense': Some Rangers fans aren't buying what other Bears are saying

Rangers FC fan show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard allowed two fan favourites to leave Ibrox in January.

Rangers FC fan show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some Rangers supporters are rejecting the notion that the Gers should have kept Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy at Ibrox in January.

Docherty scored his first goal for Rangers' Premiership rivals Hibernian on Sunday, around 24 hours after Murphy struck for the fourth time as a Burton Albion player.

Both men, each lifelong Rangers supporters, are due back at Ibrox in the summer, when their loan deals expire

But that view is not shared by everyone of a Rangers persuasion...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But that view is not shared by everyone of a Rangers persuasion...

 

People going on about Docherty and Murphy, implying we shouldn’t have let them go out on loan. The weight of a Rangers shirt carries far more than that of Hibs and ******* Burton Albion - which is a lot of the issue we are currently experiencing from the first team at the minute

— Cameron Robertson (@CRawww_6) February 17, 2020

 

 

 

 

Docherty (five) and Murphy (two) have appeared just seven times between them for Rangers this season and have yet to feature regularly under Steven Gerrard's management, though the Liverpudlian has made a point of praising both players' attitudes throughout their exile.

Docherty was loaned to Shrewsbury Town last term, while Murphy spent it sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jamie Murphy of Rangers is congratulated by his team mates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6,...

Rangers fans - should Gerrard have hung on to the Scottish pair in the winter transfer window?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

