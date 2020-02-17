'Stop this nonsense': Some Rangers fans aren't buying what other Bears are saying

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard allowed two fan favourites to leave Ibrox in January.

Some Rangers supporters are rejecting the notion that the Gers should have kept Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy at Ibrox in January.

Docherty scored his first goal for Rangers' Premiership rivals Hibernian on Sunday, around 24 hours after Murphy struck for the fourth time as a Burton Albion player.

Both men, each lifelong Rangers supporters, are due back at Ibrox in the summer, when their loan deals expire

But their form has had Bears fans, such as the following, wishing they had never left.

Docherty and Murphy scoring again while we score 1 goal again, yet Ojo and barker still here getting money for nothing! — Hazel (@HazelMcArthur1) February 16, 2020

Docherty and Murphy tearing it up out on loan whilst we are stuck with Ojo, Barker. Absolutely baffles me — jordan aitken (@jordanaitken12) February 16, 2020

Wasn’t at football today but by sounds of it, it was pretty grim again ?? Said it before but I would much rather have Docherty & Murphy in the team/squad than some of the empty shirts we have, at least they get it !! — Jamie28 (@jamied28) February 16, 2020

I don’t understand loaning our docherty and Murphy when both are rangers men and clearly have more passion and in some cases talent than the ones we have at present — Peter Adam (@petera1872) February 16, 2020

Jamie Murphy and Greg Docherty both doing really well for their loan clubs, depressing — EverythingRangers (@1690bluebear) February 15, 2020

2 of Rangers best players just now are Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy — Chris Smith (@Obanlad1970) February 17, 2020

Docherty is at Hibs and Murphy is at Burton Albion.



But that view is not shared by everyone of a Rangers persuasion...

Amazing to think if we kept Murphy and Docherty we'd be 10 points clear just now...... — Stuart Brown (@stubrfc25) February 16, 2020

People going on about Docherty and Murphy, implying we shouldn’t have let them go out on loan. The weight of a Rangers shirt carries far more than that of Hibs and ******* Burton Albion - which is a lot of the issue we are currently experiencing from the first team at the minute — Cameron Robertson (@CRawww_6) February 17, 2020

Players like Docherty and Murphy aren’t getting games for Rangers for a reason



If they are so good why aren’t clubs biting our hands off to sign them — WATP (@hrmtaxiservice) February 16, 2020

Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy are both not good enough to win a title. Stop this nonsense. — LH72 (@LH1872) February 16, 2020

Great to see Jamie Murphy and Greg Docherty doing well at their respective loan clubs. However, do I think they would change what we’re seeing right now? I’m going to say no. — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) February 16, 2020

Why can’t we just loan players out n be happy that they are doing well. Getting a bit old seeing tweets about Murphy n Docherty every single game — WATP (@WATP55) February 17, 2020

Docherty (five) and Murphy (two) have appeared just seven times between them for Rangers this season and have yet to feature regularly under Steven Gerrard's management, though the Liverpudlian has made a point of praising both players' attitudes throughout their exile.

Docherty was loaned to Shrewsbury Town last term, while Murphy spent it sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Rangers fans - should Gerrard have hung on to the Scottish pair in the winter transfer window?