'Still a baby': Sky Sports pundit thinks Arsenal man has bright future, makes bold comparison

Arsenal hammered Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday evening.

Pundit Graeme Souness has told Sky Sports that he thinks Arsenal have a 'real, real player' in winger Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe's first season at Arsenal hasn't always gone to plan, as the Ivorian has yet to really live up to the huge price tag the Gunners spent to lure him from Lille.

However, he has shown glimpses of his quality, and that was evident on Sunday as he enjoyed a superb performance in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United.

Pepe crossed for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to open the scoring, before he got on the scoresheet himself to make it 2-0.

Pepe played in Alexander Lacazette, whose cross was turned in by Mesut Ozil for number three, before Pepe picked up his second assist of the day by teeing up Lacazette for 4-0.

The winger not only showed quality on the ball, but also worked hard off it, showing that he can be exactly the type of player Mikel Arteta builds around.

After the game, pundit Souness suggested that he likes Pepe, and even made a comparison towards Thierry Henry in terms of a forward who took a while to get going with Arsenal before becoming a star.

Souness added that Pepe has got 'great feet', and even noted that he is 'still a baby' in terms of his development, as there's plenty more to come from him at the age of just 24.

“I like him, I think there’s a real, real player in there,” said Souness. “If you think of their best ever player, Thierry, he didn’t have a great first year, it took him a bit of time, I see Pepe being a star. He’s got great feet, he’s electric, and he’s still a baby,” he added.