Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Still a baby': Sky Sports pundit thinks Arsenal man has bright future, makes bold comparison

Olly Dawes
Graeme Souness working for Sky Sports
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal hammered Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday evening.

Graeme Souness working for Sky Sports

Pundit Graeme Souness has told Sky Sports that he thinks Arsenal have a 'real, real player' in winger Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe's first season at Arsenal hasn't always gone to plan, as the Ivorian has yet to really live up to the huge price tag the Gunners spent to lure him from Lille.

However, he has shown glimpses of his quality, and that was evident on Sunday as he enjoyed a superb performance in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United.

 

Pepe crossed for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to open the scoring, before he got on the scoresheet himself to make it 2-0.

Pepe played in Alexander Lacazette, whose cross was turned in by Mesut Ozil for number three, before Pepe picked up his second assist of the day by teeing up Lacazette for 4-0.

The winger not only showed quality on the ball, but also worked hard off it, showing that he can be exactly the type of player Mikel Arteta builds around.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

After the game, pundit Souness suggested that he likes Pepe, and even made a comparison towards Thierry Henry in terms of a forward who took a while to get going with Arsenal before becoming a star.

Souness added that Pepe has got 'great feet', and even noted that he is 'still a baby' in terms of his development, as there's plenty more to come from him at the age of just 24.

“I like him, I think there’s a real, real player in there,” said Souness. “If you think of their best ever player, Thierry, he didn’t have a great first year, it took him a bit of time, I see Pepe being a star. He’s got great feet, he’s electric, and he’s still a baby,” he added.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal celebrates scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch