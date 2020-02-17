Steve Bruce says one Newcastle United player simply not doing as told

Joelinton failed to score for Newcastle United against Arsenal.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has told The Chronicle that Joelinton needs to improve.

Bruce made the comments about the striker following Newcastle’s defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Magpies suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday.

Bruce told The Chronicle about Joelinton: "Joelinton has got to learn and improve. He has to be in the box more often.

“We have to keep reminding him to get in the box and be more selfish. Strikers are judged on goals.

“He played well, led the line well but he’s got one goal all season in Premier League.”





Disappointing display

Joelinton has not always got the service he needs to score, but against Arsenal on Sunday, he should have done much better and should have taken his chances.

According to WhoScored, against the Gunners, the 23-year-old striker took two shots which were not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 76%, won eight headers, took 47 touches, attempted two dribbles, made two tackles, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the Brazilian has made 25 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Although Joelinton does work hard and tries his best, he simply has to score more goals as the main striker.