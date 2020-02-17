Is State Of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition coming to PS4 after Steam release?

Will the State Of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition release on PS4 after its launch on Steam?

The State Of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition has been announced. This is said to be a big overhaul for its long-awaited release on Steam, and PlayStation 4 gamers understandably want to know if it'll be released on Sony's console after becoming available on platforms other than the Microsoft Store.

State Of Decay 2 was released back in 2018 and it's a zombie sandbox RPG with co-operative gameplay. IGN gave it a score of 7.5 for being "fun thanks to strong combat and fear of permanent death," whereas the Guardian said it was more slapstick than horror in a middling review.

For those who play on Steam the good news is that the Juggernaut Edition is arriving next month, whereas for PS4 gamers there's still nothing to say about the game landing on Sony's console.

State Of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition Steam release date

The release date for the State Of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition on Steam is March 13th.

This is when the State Of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition update will become freely available to download for those who already own the game from the Microsoft Store. This includes Xbox Game Pass subscribers, too.

As for what the Juggernaut Edition is, it's essentially an expanded and improved release which includes all three DLC add-on packs: Independence, Daybreak, and Heartland.

There will also be new content in the game such as additional heavy melee weapons, graphical improvements, new music, enhanced audio and controls, plus an open-world map in a logging town named Providence Ridge.

VG24/7 also report that those who already own the three DLC add-ons will receive exclusive in-game gifts that will be available to pick up on launch day.

Is State Of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition coming to PS4?

No, State Of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition has not been announced for PS4.

Despite formerly being a Microsoft Store exclusive that is coming to Steam, the State Of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition is not coming to PS4 as of writing.

As for why the game is not on Sony's console, Twinfinite reported back in 2018 that Undead Labs are currently in the middle of a multi-year agreement with Microsoft Studios.

This means it's massively unlikely to ever come to the PS4 or any other Sony platform.