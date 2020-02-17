Some Newcastle fans think Bruce is using one player in totally the wrong position

Newcastle United were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

Newcastle United fans think that Valentino Lazaro is being used in completely the wrong position by Steve Bruce.

Lazaro started at right-back for Newcastle in their 4-0 defeat to Arsenal yesterday, but he struggled defensively.

Lazaro was first beaten in the air by Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, before Bukayo Saka nutmegged him in the build-up to Arsenal’s second.

Going forward Lazaro did show some promise, but it seems that the Newcastle January signing still has some improvements to make before he is ready to start in defence.

And Newcastle fans feel that Bruce is using him in completely the wrong position, as he needs to be given a more advanced role.

I thought Lazaro was a winger? Pitiful defending. #Toon — Thomas Rutherford (@Tom__Rutherford) February 16, 2020

Turns out Lazaro is a right winger and not a wing back. His poor defending at fault for both goals. #nufc — Nathan Thompson (@nthompson3010) February 16, 2020

Lazaro looking very much like the winger he is playing at full back — JW (@footyramblings) February 16, 2020

Lazaro is not a RB he is a winger, Rose isn’t fit, Maximin does a lot but only a small percentage has any end product, Longstaff lost his form, Bentaleb looks rusty after so long out, Almiron lot of energy but nothing more, Joelinton moves a lot but isn’t a centre forward #nufc — OUT TILL ASHLEYS GONE (@toondave2015) February 16, 2020

- Nabil Bentaleb needs time to settle. It's not the end of the world that he was poor today.



- the same can be said for lazaro and rose. Lazaro was a winger playing wingback and he looked like that exactly today



(9/11) — Coming Home Newcastle (@ComingHomeNUFC) February 16, 2020

Lazaro is a winger not a wing back hence why Conte decided not to keep him for his wing back system — Mr Michael (@MichaelMidd90) February 16, 2020

Lazaro isn’t to blame he is a right winger who is being told to play as a right wing back in this awful 5-2-3 Bruce system — Adam Tynemouth (@AdamTynemouth92) February 17, 2020

Newcastle do have other options at right-back, with both DeAndre Yedlin and Emil Krafth able to play there.

Whether Bruce will stick by Lazaro or make a change for Newcastle’s next match remains to be seen.

The Magpies are next in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.