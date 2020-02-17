Quick links

Some Newcastle fans think Bruce is using one player in totally the wrong position

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United FC (23) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...
Newcastle United were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

Newcastle United fans think that Valentino Lazaro is being used in completely the wrong position by Steve Bruce.

Lazaro started at right-back for Newcastle in their 4-0 defeat to Arsenal yesterday, but he struggled defensively.

 

Lazaro was first beaten in the air by Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, before Bukayo Saka nutmegged him in the build-up to Arsenal’s second.

Going forward Lazaro did show some promise, but it seems that the Newcastle January signing still has some improvements to make before he is ready to start in defence.

And Newcastle fans feel that Bruce is using him in completely the wrong position, as he needs to be given a more advanced role.

Newcastle do have other options at right-back, with both DeAndre Yedlin and Emil Krafth able to play there.

Whether Bruce will stick by Lazaro or make a change for Newcastle’s next match remains to be seen.

The Magpies are next in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

