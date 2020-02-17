Some fans react as their club linked with Tottenham Hotspur 24-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is reportedly wanted by Manchester United.

Some Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks.

According to The Mirror, United are interested in signing Winks from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build a new-look midfield around the England international, who is claimed to be rated at £40 million.

Some United fans have given their take on speculation regarding Tottenham midfielder Winks on Twitter, as shown below.

Midfield of Winks, Fernandes, Grealish — Thomas (@cappaMUFC) February 16, 2020

No we need to sign Ruben neves — Jbecks (@jbecks2310) February 16, 2020

I’ll be surprised if they sell to us. — Chris Sinski (@Sinskiman) February 16, 2020

Would rather have Mason Mount. — - (@ChubOfPotters) February 16, 2020

How much will Levy ask for? £80m? — The United Hawk (@TheUnitedHawk) February 16, 2020

We don't need him — omoluabi (@timmyakinpade) February 16, 2020

Pls I wish we get him. He’s massively underrated — Poch (@420TAryan) February 16, 2020

Rather signing donny van de beek than him — Heath (@im_aimn_hziq) February 16, 2020

No, just no. So painfully average. The new Joe Allen. — United Views (@Phil_OneUnited) February 16, 2020

Be a brilliant signing, chuck Son in too...



— james collier (@twotonemanc) February 16, 2020

Unlikely Tottenham Hotspur exit

Tottenham and United are rivals for the Premier League top four, and it is very unlikely that the North London outfit will sanction the sale of Winks to the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.

After all, the 24-year-old is an important player for Spurs, and he has progressed well in recent years.

True, United are a big club, but Spurs are going places, reached the final of the Champions League last season, and perhaps in 2020-21 under head coach Jose Mourinho, they will challenge for the Premier League title.