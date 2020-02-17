Quick links

Some fans react as their club linked with Tottenham Hotspur 24-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate victory during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February...
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is reportedly wanted by Manchester United.

Daniel Drinkwater of Villa battles with Harry Winks of Spurs during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham,...

Some Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks.

According to The Mirror, United are interested in signing Winks from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build a new-look midfield around the England international, who is claimed to be rated at £40 million.

Some United fans have given their take on speculation regarding Tottenham midfielder Winks on Twitter, as shown below.

 

Harry Winks of Spurs celebrates during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Unlikely Tottenham Hotspur exit

Tottenham and United are rivals for the Premier League top four, and it is very unlikely that the North London outfit will sanction the sale of Winks to the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.

After all, the 24-year-old is an important player for Spurs, and he has progressed well in recent years.

True, United are a big club, but Spurs are going places, reached the final of the Champions League last season, and perhaps in 2020-21 under head coach Jose Mourinho, they will challenge for the Premier League title.

Harry Winks of Tottenham during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 5, 2020 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

