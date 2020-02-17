Quick links

Some Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil display against Newcastle United

Subhankar Mondal
Mesut Ozil of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in...
Mesut Ozil played well for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mesut Ozil against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Ozil was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The attacking midfielder started the match and played until the first minute of injury time, as Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-0.

The former Real Madrid star started the match slowly, but he gradually got into the game, began to pull the strings from the middle of the park, created chances for his teammates, and scored in the 90th minute.

 

According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old took one shot which ended in a goal, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 95.9%, took 57 touches, attempted one dribble, made one interception, and put in one cross.

So far this season, Ozil has scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 Premier League matches and has played 31 minutes in the Europa League for the Gunners, according to WhoScored.

Some Arsenal fans were impressed with the display produced by Ozil against Newcastle and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

