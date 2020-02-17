Some Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil display against Newcastle United

Mesut Ozil played well for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mesut Ozil against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Ozil was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The attacking midfielder started the match and played until the first minute of injury time, as Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-0.

The former Real Madrid star started the match slowly, but he gradually got into the game, began to pull the strings from the middle of the park, created chances for his teammates, and scored in the 90th minute.

According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old took one shot which ended in a goal, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 95.9%, took 57 touches, attempted one dribble, made one interception, and put in one cross.

So far this season, Ozil has scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 Premier League matches and has played 31 minutes in the Europa League for the Gunners, according to WhoScored.

Some Arsenal fans were impressed with the display produced by Ozil against Newcastle and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

I thought Ozil was absolutely brilliant today. Always finding pockets of space to receive the passes and brilliant touches in the final 3rd. Need him like this till the end of the season. #Arsenal — Harish (@harishAFC) February 16, 2020

Fabulous 2nd half. Ozil and Ceballos were outstanding. Many thanks #afc — Steven Groves (@stevegroves2004) February 16, 2020

Ceballos/Ozil ran that game — JAY B AFC (@jayjames4) February 16, 2020

Really buzzing after that! Saka your going to be a superstar!!! Pepe brilliant today so so happy for lacazette! And a clean sheet!!! Ceballos and ozil very good today! Let’s build on tbis!!! #ARSNEW — AFC&B (@AFCandboxing) February 16, 2020

Ozil looked like the Madrid Ozil https://t.co/PL1bKO94ks much energy and pace to his game. — JAY B AFC (@jayjames4) February 16, 2020

Come on give Ozil his due. He was brilliant today. You kept repeating his assist stat on the pod but it’s 8 pre assists since Emery left! Today he had progression from midfield from Ceb He’s on an upward trajectory and it’s fantastic for us! And he was absolutely Shafted by Unai — AFC Mac (@AFC_Mack) February 16, 2020

Ceballos was the difference today imho, kept things ticking in midfield. Ozil a close second, so much of what he does on the ball goes under the radar #ARSNEW — El Profesor (@afc_dreamer) February 16, 2020

Ozil too. Even though status quo remains let's give him kudos for tonight. https://t.co/S9Ne4sZN5o — Iredia (@iredia_AFC) February 16, 2020