Leicester City

Premier League

Some Arsenal and Leicester City fans react to speculation

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal and Michail Antonio of West Ham United jump to win a heade during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09,...
Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is reportedly on Leicester City’s radar.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal FC control ball during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Some Arsenal and Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding the future of Kieran Tierney.

According to 90min, Leicester are interested in signing Tierney from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers worked with the Scotland international left-back at Celtic, and the former Liverpool boss reportedly wants to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

 

The report has claimed that the Leicester boss has identified Tierney as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester City.

It has also been claimed that the Gunners would sell the 22-year-old left-back this summer if they could recoup the £25 million transfer fee they paid for him to Celtic in the summer of 2019.

Some Arsenal and Leicester fans given their take on the speculation regarding Tierney’s future on Twitter, as shown below.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal in action during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London, United...

Arsenal stay

Tierney was brilliant during his time at Celtic, and there is no surprise that Rodgers reportedly wants him at Leicester.

However, it is hard to see Arsenal sell the left-back after just one season in which his progress has been severely affected by injuries.

The Scotland international has made just five appearances in the Premier League and has played four games in the Europa League this season, according to WhoScored.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 15, 2020 in St Albans, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

