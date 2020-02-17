Report: Tottenham and Everton are interested in Chris Smalling

The Englishman has been in fine form in Serie A this season but could he be on his way to Everton or Tottenham Hotspur?

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, Tottenham and Everton are interested in signing AS Roma's Chris Smalling in the summer.

Smalling has been a revelation in Italy after being axed from Manchester United. The Englishman has attracted a ton of interest recently but should Jose Mourinho's Tottenham go for him in the summer?

The report claims that Smalling wants to continue in Rome and is willing to take a pay cut to do so. However, Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward has bumped up the asking price to £16.6 million which potentially takes it out of Roma's reach.

The Italian giants are currently fifth in the league, six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta. Not qualifying for the Champions League would be a major blow to their finances which could act in favour of Tottenham.

Mourinho knows Smalling very well having played him 100 times during his time at Manchester United. The 30-year-old knows the Premier League well and, with Spurs in need of reinforcements, he would be ideal.

Tottenham are at the risk of losing Jan Vertonghen for free in the summer. Mourinho will want an experienced campaigner to come in to replace the Belgian and Smalling ticks all the boxes.

However, it will be interesting to see if Manchester United would be willing to help strengthen one of their direct rivals who are managed by one of their former managers.

Everton and Juventus are also said to be interested in the 31-capped England international but Mourinho could have a slight edge thanks to his previous relationship with the player......or not.