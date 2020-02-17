Report: Brighton are interested in signing Arnaud Nordin

The 21-year-old reportedly has two other clubs interested in his services as well.

According to a report from Le10 Sport, Brighton are among two other clubs interested in signing St Etienne's Arnaud Nordin in the summer.

The Seagulls have been impressive in the league this season under Graham Potter but their performances haven't quite reflected the results.

Brighton are currently 15th in the league table, just three points above 18th-placed West Ham United who have a game in hand.

Potter and his side still have a lot to do to secure their safety in the league but that hasn't stopped them from thinking about the summer transfer window.

St Etienne's 21-year-old winger Arnaud Nordin is someone the Seagulls are said to be looking at but they are joined by French side Strasbourg and Bundesliga side Mainz in his pursuit.

Nordin has played 26 times for St Etienne in all competitions but has managed to score just thrice so far this season. The youngster is capable of playing on either wing and is extremely comfortable with both feet.

Brighton have been quite short with their options out wide since Jose Izquierdo's long-term injury. Summer signing Leandro Trossard has shown flashes of his quality while Alireza Jahanbakhsh has finally broken his duck for the club.

The Seagulls' primary priority at this moment will be to avoid relegation. Nordin is a player who has massive potential but with Izquierdo set to return in the summer, Potter might not really need him.