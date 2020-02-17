Arsenal's Lacazette gives insight into what Arteta said before dropping him

The Frenchman was dropped to the bench for the first time since Arteta's arrival at Arsenal.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette spoke to the Independent about his conversation with Mikel Arteta before the game against Newcastle United.

Lacazette has been an ever-present in Mikel Arteta's league eleven but faced the axe after an extended goal drought. The Frenchman managed to finally find the net on Sunday which will do him a world of good.

Arteta chose young Eddie Nketiah over the former Lyon man which came as a huge surprise when the team news was announced. Lacazette didn't quite reveal the conversation with his manager but hinted that their talk helped him.

He said: "He explained it well, but I can’t tell you what he said. He talked with me to give me confidence. As well I worked more with the second coach, so there is some stuff we do to be better on this occasion."

"He is, how can I say... he demands a lot of things. I wouldn’t say he is strict, but he knows what he wants and when it is not good we know that as well we are playing poorly. He is a good coach,” he said.

Arteta picked up only his second win in the league since his appointment thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Lacazette.

Arsenal fans drooled over the prospect of seeing the quartet in action together before the season and their short time together on the pitch on Sunday showed there is a chance it can happen again from the start.

Lacazette's confidence should be sky high despite the unconvincing finish. Arsenal fans will be hoping that the Frenchman keeps firing from now till the end of the season which will give the club the best chance of making into the Champions League next term.

Arsenal are still seven points below fourth-placed Chelsea having played a game extra. All teams in contention of that fourth spot have looked poor recently which makes the final few months of the season extremely interesting.