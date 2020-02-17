Everton fans react to news about Andre Gomes's return from injury

Carlo Ancelotti could have the former Barcelona man back in action very quickly.

Not many people expected Andre Gomes to play for Everton again this season after his horrific injury against Tottenham Hotspur back at the start of November.

The Portuguese international was expected to be out for a prolonged period of time but he has made a remarkable comeback just three months after suffering that terrible leg break.

Gomes featured for Everton's under-23s behind closed doors and came out unscathed after 60 impressive minutes of action.

The Toffees midfielder will play a few more behind-closed-doors games before rejoining the first team but it is incredible news for himself and Everton fans that he will be available before the end of the season.

Gomes was starting to hit form just before he got injured. Him not being available was a huge blow for Marco Silva whose side lacked creativity with Gylfi Sigurdsson out of form back then.

That was one of the many factors that resulted in his sacking but, with Carlo Ancelotti now at the helm, it is interesting to see how Gomes fits into his system.

The Portuguese international mainly featured as a number eight for Silva but he is capable of playing further ahead in a number 10 role.

Will Ancelotti change his system to accommodate him? We'll have to wait and see but he will certainly be as delighted as these Everton fans to have him back.

What a comeback — 6️⃣ (@chielinilookout) February 16, 2020

This makes me SO happy — ⚽Hel⚽ (@EvertonHel) February 16, 2020

Best comeback since istanbul 2005 — Ant ⚽️ (@Anthony30609426) February 16, 2020

Great to read he's back playing — Deckygall (@deckygall) February 16, 2020

HE IS A BELTER — Cal (@CallumCalwillo) February 16, 2020

Superman — Fergus O'Connor (@Feedtheyak22) February 16, 2020

I see that Andre Gomes played an hour in a behind closed doors friendly.

That's brilliant news that. — Jonathan Husband (@jonnyhusband1) February 16, 2020

Andre Gomes is playing a game of Football today, already. Actually so happy for him — Lee (@1878Lee) February 16, 2020