Everton fans react to news about Andre Gomes's return from injury

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur tackles Andre Gomes of Everton which resulted in a red card and Gomes suffering an injury during the Premier League match between Everton FC and...
Carlo Ancelotti could have the former Barcelona man back in action very quickly.

Andre Gomes of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Watford FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Not many people expected Andre Gomes to play for Everton again this season after his horrific injury against Tottenham Hotspur back at the start of November.

The Portuguese international was expected to be out for a prolonged period of time but he has made a remarkable comeback just three months after suffering that terrible leg break. 

Gomes featured for Everton's under-23s behind closed doors and came out unscathed after 60 impressive minutes of action. 

 

The Toffees midfielder will play a few more behind-closed-doors games before rejoining the first team but it is incredible news for himself and Everton fans that he will be available before the end of the season. 

Gomes was starting to hit form just before he got injured. Him not being available was a huge blow for Marco Silva whose side lacked creativity with Gylfi Sigurdsson out of form back then. 

That was one of the many factors that resulted in his sacking but, with Carlo Ancelotti now at the helm, it is interesting to see how Gomes fits into his system. 

Andre Gomes of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on January 13, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The Portuguese international mainly featured as a number eight for Silva but he is capable of playing further ahead in a number 10 role.

Will Ancelotti change his system to accommodate him? We'll have to wait and see but he will certainly be as delighted as these Everton fans to have him back. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Andre Gomes of Everton applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton Fc at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2019 in London, England.

