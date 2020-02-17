'Should have signed him in January': Some Rangers fans want 12-goal star after Ibrox display

Quick links

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers beat Livingston 1-0 at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

Marco Kana of RSC Anderlecht competes for the ball with Lyndon Dykes of Livengston FC during the Friendly Match between RSC Anderlecht and Livingston FC at Pinatar Arena on January 11,...

Rangers got back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon as they beat Livingston 1-0 at Ibrox thanks to Scott Arfield's winning goal.

The Gers lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock in midweek as their title hopes took a major dent, and needed to hit back against Livingston – 24 hours later than planned.

Storm Dennis put paid to Saturday's scheduled game, but the game was given the go-ahead 24 hours later, with Rangers running out 1-0 winners.

 

Arfield's fine form continued as he smashed the winning goal, keeping Rangers 10 points adrift of Celtic after their win over Aberdeen earlier in the day.

There was almost a late twist in the tale though, as Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes rattled the post with a superb first-time volley from the edge of the box.

The Australian hitman has been a pain for Rangers on a number of occasions, and so nearly showed exactly why the Gers are allegedly keen on him.

Jamie Brandon of Hearts and Lyndon Dykes of Livingston compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Livingston at Tynecastle park on 04 December, 2019...

The Scottish Sun claimed in January that Rangers wanted Dykes, but ended up signing Florian Kamberi on loan instead, with Dykes maybe a backup target for this summer in case Kamberi doesn't do enough to win a permanent move.

Dykes has starred this season with 12 goals and eight assists to his name, and Rangers fans took to Twitter after his performance on Sunday to suggest a move to Ibrox.

Fans felt that Dykes should have been signed in January instead of Kamberi, and still hope he is signed this summer, believing he can provide something that Steven Gerrard currently doesn't have at his disposal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

