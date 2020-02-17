'Should have signed him in January': Some Rangers fans want 12-goal star after Ibrox display

Rangers beat Livingston 1-0 at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers got back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon as they beat Livingston 1-0 at Ibrox thanks to Scott Arfield's winning goal.

The Gers lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock in midweek as their title hopes took a major dent, and needed to hit back against Livingston – 24 hours later than planned.

Subscribe

Storm Dennis put paid to Saturday's scheduled game, but the game was given the go-ahead 24 hours later, with Rangers running out 1-0 winners.

Arfield's fine form continued as he smashed the winning goal, keeping Rangers 10 points adrift of Celtic after their win over Aberdeen earlier in the day.

There was almost a late twist in the tale though, as Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes rattled the post with a superb first-time volley from the edge of the box.

The Australian hitman has been a pain for Rangers on a number of occasions, and so nearly showed exactly why the Gers are allegedly keen on him.

The Scottish Sun claimed in January that Rangers wanted Dykes, but ended up signing Florian Kamberi on loan instead, with Dykes maybe a backup target for this summer in case Kamberi doesn't do enough to win a permanent move.

Dykes has starred this season with 12 goals and eight assists to his name, and Rangers fans took to Twitter after his performance on Sunday to suggest a move to Ibrox.

Fans felt that Dykes should have been signed in January instead of Kamberi, and still hope he is signed this summer, believing he can provide something that Steven Gerrard currently doesn't have at his disposal.

We should have snapped him up last month IMO. — DCooper1970 (@Cooper1970D) February 16, 2020

Honestly thought we should have signed him instead of Kamberi. Lot more potential if he played under Gerrard. — Rossco 1872 (@RMac1872) February 16, 2020

Big rough target an would give us an option that we don't have. — WATP 1872 (@WATPEIGHTEEN72) February 16, 2020

Said in the transfer window I wanted Dykes and say it again. Really good player and gets shots out of nothing. He also can take those long throw ins that livi do all the time and most teams can’t handle them. Be a decent signing imo — R̳a̳n̳g̳e̳r̳s̳S̳p̳a̳r̳e̳s̳s̳ (@RangersSparess) February 16, 2020

Least we now know that 2 up top and hagi in the middle works



&



Also we need to sign dykes — CJ (@Cjnovo992) February 16, 2020

Totally agree about Dykes. — Alan Murdoch (@alanmurdoch70) February 16, 2020

We should have signed him in January!! — Allan Ferguson (@Alfergie78) February 16, 2020

I'd have dykes no problem 500k worth a punt — ryan oakley (@ryanoak88122690) February 16, 2020

Can we sign that Dykes guy? — David Risager (@David_Risager) February 16, 2020

A hope we sign Dykes .. there a said it — Ross Clark (@RossCla13323807) February 16, 2020