Reported Everton and West Ham target hauled off at half-time, 24 hours after PL links

Danny Owen
Everton unveil new manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park on December 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League trio West Ham United, Everton and Leicester City all reportedly want AZ Alkmaar's Eredivisie star Oussama Idrissi.

Myron Boadu of AZ Alkmaar, Oussama Idrissi of AZ Alkmaar during the Dutch Eredivisie match between SC Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Heerenveen...

AZ Alkmaar fans can usually set their watch by Oussama Idrissi.

But a man who has been transformed in the last 12 months form a mercurial, often maddening left-winger into arguably the most influential, exhilarating attacking talent in the entire Eredivisie had a night to forget during Saturday’s shock 2-0 defeat to a previously-out-of-sorts FC Twente.

And it just so happens, coincidence or not, that the Morocco international produced his most ineffective performance in recent memory just 24 hours or so after he was linked with a summer move to the Premier League.

 

Everton, West Ham United and Leicester City are reportedly interested in a man who, like a right-footed Arjen Robben, has left full-backs dizzied and goalkeepers devastated on an almost weekly basis this season (Calciomercato).

In all competitions, Idrissi has 16 goals and eight assists, netting a stunning brace in a performance that Robben himself would have been proud of in the recent 4-0 thrashing of RKC.

(L-R) Oussama Idrissi of AZ, Giovanni Troupee of FC Twente (yellow card), AZ trainer

But, as title-chasing AZ suffered a surprise loss in Enschede, Idrissi failed to manage even a shot on goal before being hauled off at half-time. The former Groningen man was lucky to last that long too, as he flirted with a red card throughout a miserable opening 45 minutes.

One below-par display should not overshadow what had, until Saturday at least, been an outstanding season for a winger with the Golden Boot in his sights.

AZ, however, will be hoping for Idrissi to put a nightmare weekend behind him as soon as possible as they look to lift the Eredivisie trophy for the first time since the Louis Van Gaal era a decade ago.

Oussama Idrissi of AZ Alkmaar during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar v RKC Waalwijk at the AFAS Stadium on January 31, 2020 in Alkmaar Netherlands

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

