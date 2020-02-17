Reported Everton and West Ham target hauled off at half-time, 24 hours after PL links

Premier League trio West Ham United, Everton and Leicester City all reportedly want AZ Alkmaar's Eredivisie star Oussama Idrissi.

AZ Alkmaar fans can usually set their watch by Oussama Idrissi.

But a man who has been transformed in the last 12 months form a mercurial, often maddening left-winger into arguably the most influential, exhilarating attacking talent in the entire Eredivisie had a night to forget during Saturday’s shock 2-0 defeat to a previously-out-of-sorts FC Twente.

And it just so happens, coincidence or not, that the Morocco international produced his most ineffective performance in recent memory just 24 hours or so after he was linked with a summer move to the Premier League.

Everton, West Ham United and Leicester City are reportedly interested in a man who, like a right-footed Arjen Robben, has left full-backs dizzied and goalkeepers devastated on an almost weekly basis this season (Calciomercato).

In all competitions, Idrissi has 16 goals and eight assists, netting a stunning brace in a performance that Robben himself would have been proud of in the recent 4-0 thrashing of RKC.

But, as title-chasing AZ suffered a surprise loss in Enschede, Idrissi failed to manage even a shot on goal before being hauled off at half-time. The former Groningen man was lucky to last that long too, as he flirted with a red card throughout a miserable opening 45 minutes.

One below-par display should not overshadow what had, until Saturday at least, been an outstanding season for a winger with the Golden Boot in his sights.

AZ, however, will be hoping for Idrissi to put a nightmare weekend behind him as soon as possible as they look to lift the Eredivisie trophy for the first time since the Louis Van Gaal era a decade ago.