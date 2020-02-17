Reported £30m Tottenham and Everton target earns James Maddison comparison

Norwich City's Todd Cantwell has been linked with three Premier League clubs; Everton, West Ham United and Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell has been likened to fellow Englishman James Maddison by talkSPORT pundit Clinton Morrison, amid speculation linking the £30 million-rated starlet with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Daniel Farke’s Canaries are likely to be a Championship club again next season but Norwich can take some pride in the fact that they will leave the Premier League with their heads held high.

Despite sitting bottom of the table and adrift of safety, the Anglian outfit have been one of the division’s most likeable sides in recent months with homegrown hero Cantwell epitomising their easy-on-the-eye aesthetic.

In his first-ever top flight campaign, the 21-year-old has scored six times, finding the net against Chelsea, Wolves, Arsenal and, of course, during that famous win against Manchester City.

And, according to former Premier League striker Morrison, Cantwell shares a lot of similarities with Leicester’s £90 million-rated talisman.

“I like him. He’s a good player, a really good footballer. He just excites me,” Morrison told Jim White (17 February, 11.30am).

“He reminds me of James Maddison and that’s a high compliment in paying him; the way he goes past people. He’s a confident player as well.”

Cantwell and Maddison both share that all-too rare ability to carve open an opposition defence with one sweeping flick but a more accurate comparison can perhaps be drawn with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, due to their languid stride, their gliding gait and their ability to make the impossible look effortless.

The Mail reports that Tottenham are interested in a player who shone against them in a narrow 2-1 defeat last month while Everton and West Ham were linked by The Sun (5 January, page 63).