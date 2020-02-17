Quick links

Reported £30m Tottenham and Everton target earns James Maddison comparison

Danny Owen
James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Norwich City's Todd Cantwell has been linked with three Premier League clubs; Everton, West Ham United and Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City rests his boot on the ball during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United...

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell has been likened to fellow Englishman James Maddison by talkSPORT pundit Clinton Morrison, amid speculation linking the £30 million-rated starlet with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Daniel Farke’s Canaries are likely to be a Championship club again next season but Norwich can take some pride in the fact that they will leave the Premier League with their heads held high.

Despite sitting bottom of the table and adrift of safety, the Anglian outfit have been one of the division’s most likeable sides in recent months with homegrown hero Cantwell epitomising their easy-on-the-eye aesthetic.

 

In his first-ever top flight campaign, the 21-year-old has scored six times, finding the net against Chelsea, Wolves, Arsenal and, of course, during that famous win against Manchester City.

And, according to former Premier League striker Morrison, Cantwell shares a lot of similarities with Leicester’s £90 million-rated talisman.

“I like him. He’s a good player, a really good footballer. He just excites me,” Morrison told Jim White (17 February, 11.30am).

“He reminds me of James Maddison and that’s a high compliment in paying him; the way he goes past people. He’s a confident player as well.”

James Maddison of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Cantwell and Maddison both share that all-too rare ability to carve open an opposition defence with one sweeping flick but a more accurate comparison can perhaps be drawn with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, due to their languid stride, their gliding gait and their ability to make the impossible look effortless.

The Mail reports that Tottenham are interested in a player who shone against them in a narrow 2-1 defeat last month while Everton and West Ham were linked by The Sun (5 January, page 63).

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

