Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: What manager has told friends about £40m Tottenham Hotspur player he wants

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his friends that he believes that he can build his new-look midfield next season around Winks, who is rated at £40 million.

 

Important player for Tottenham Hotspur

Winks has come through the Tottenham youth system and has established himself as an important player in the first team.

There have been injury issues, but the progress and development made by the England international in recent years has been very encouraging.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, and has also played three times in the Champions League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Winks made 17 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league, and made eight starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Given how good Winks is and his importance to the Tottenham team, it is hard to see the North London outfit sell him in the summer transfer window.

