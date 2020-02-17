Quick links

Report: Nottingham Forest and Derby County competing for 23-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Bristol City are reportedly interested in Perry Ng.

According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest and Derby County are among the clubs interested in signing Crewe Alexandra defender Perry Ng in the summer transfer window.

Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Bristol City are also reported to be looking at signing the 23-year-old defender.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, the youngster is out of contract at Crewe in the summer of 2021, but TEAMtalk has claimed that he can leave for nothing at the end of the season.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ng has made 32 appearances in League Two for Crewe so far this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in the process.

The defender has also played four times in the FA Cup and twice in the EFL Cup this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Advantage Nottingham Forest?

While Derby, Birmingham, Charlton and City all will be tempting for Ng, Forest probably have a major advantage over them all.

Forest are going strong in the Championship at the moment, and the Reds could clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League, meaning that they would be very appealing to Ng.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

