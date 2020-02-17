Quick links

Report: Newcastle United make decision on £12m player

Subhankar Mondal
Jonjo Shelvey will reportedly stay at Newcastle United in the long term.

According to The Shields Gazette, Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has signed a new contract with the club.

Shelvey’s current deal with Newcastle runs out in the summer of 2021, but it has been reported that the former Liverpool midfielder has agreed fresh terms with the Magpies.

The report has also claimed that 30-year-old winger Matt Ritchie, who is also out of contract in 2021, has agreed a new deal with the Magpies.

 

Stats

Shelvey has been on the books of Newcastle since January 2016 when he joined from Swansea City for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £12 million.

The 27-year-old has been a very good player for the Magpies over the years, although there have been occasions when he has had to fight for his place in the team.

According to WhoScored, the England international midfielder has scored five goals in 15 Premier League appearances for Newcastle so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

