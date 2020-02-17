Report: Mystery European club waiting to sign Newcastle talent for £400k amid bizarre rumour

Newcastle United risk losing Matty Longstaff this summer.

According to The Chronicle, one mystery European club are waiting in the wings to sign Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.

It's claimed that the team is a 'reputable' European side, and given that they're outside of England, they can sign him for just £400,000 in compensation.

That's particularly interesting given that The Times reported a bizarre rumour in January, suggesting that AC Milan and Inter Milan are both ready to sign Longstaff this summer, and they would certainly fit the 'reputable' description.

Longstaff's contract at Newcastle ends this summer, and he's actually able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English side as he's inside the final six months of his contract.

The wait may simply be that Longstaff is wanting to see what Newcastle are prepared to offer, as they're his boyhood team.

The 19-year-old was handed his first-team debut by Steve Bruce this season, enjoying a dream introduction as he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United back in October.

Longstaff repeated the trick with another goal against United in December, but has only made seven first-team appearances for Newcastle this season.

He may well need assurances over his playing time moving forward in order to stay at St James' Park, but Newcastle really can't afford to allow one of their own to leave for such a bargain fee.