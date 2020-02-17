Report: Manchester United now targeting midfielder Arteta wants at Arsenal

Manchester United are reportedly in the race for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar amid links to Arsenal.

It's claimed that United are looking at a whole host of signings for the summer window, and have eyed up Lyon ace Moussa Dembele as a potential striking addition.

However, Lyon teammate Houssem Aouar is also believed to be target, with United keen to add more creativity even after signing Bruno Fernandes in January.

Aouar fits the bill as a technically-gifted midfielder with great passing and dribbling, whilst he usually plays a little deeper than Fernandes, meaning they could feasibly play together.

The news comes just days after the Daily Mail claimed that Arsenal want to sign Aouar, reporting that the Frenchman has 'admirers' at the Emirates Stadium.

Aouar could be a man in demand this summer then, having notched eight goals and six assists for Lyon in all competitions this season.

The 21-year-old still has real potential to be tapped into, and he makes perfect sense for Arsenal as a replacement for Mesut Ozil who can allow Mikel Arteta to switch from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3.

The news of United's interest has to be a concern though, as the Red Devils have greater spending power than Arsenal right now, and whilst missing out on him would be a blow regardless, seeing him join a Premier League rival would be gutting for Arsenal.