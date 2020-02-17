Report: Liverpool teenager spotted in first-team training today ahead of Atletico clash

Liverpool head to take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool teenager Luis Longstaff was included in first-team training today ahead of the trip to Atletico Madrid.

The Reds head to Spain this week as they face Atletico on Tuesday night in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League clash.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to pick up a positive result against Diego Simeone's well-drilled unit, and he will have been running the rule over his players in training ahead of picking a starting XI.

Intriguingly though, it's claimed that Klopp gave youngster Longstaff a chance in first-team training today, including him in the warm-up and in passing drills.

Now, Longstaff is highly, highly unlikely to be included in the matchday squad against Atletico Madrid, as throwing him into Champions League action would be bold at this stage in his development.

This may just have been a reward for performances in the developmental setup, having notched six goals in 17 games from midfield for Liverpool's youth side this season.

Longstaff, formerly of Newcastle United, is thought to have a bright future ahead of him, and being given a chance in first-team training just goes to show what Klopp thinks of him.

Maybe if there are any concerns picked up in training today, Longstaff could make the trip to Spain, but this seems more like a step for the future rather than for the trip to Atletico.