Report: Everton and Liverpool face new battle for 20-year-old defender, Lampard keen

Chelsea are reportedly in the race for Marash Kumbulla.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea have joined the race to sign Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Napoli actually have an agreement in place for Kumbulla, but Verona are starting an auction to try and drive up the price tag.

Inter Milan are allegedly in talks about a deal, with a base price of around €20million (£16.6million), but it's expected to go higher than that with so many clubs keen.

A number of English clubs are reportedly interested too, and Chelsea are believed to have joined the race to sign the Albanian this summer.

Kumbulla, 20, has emerged as a top young defender this season, showing a strong reading of the game and the ability to carry the ball out of defence.

The youngster looks to be a real prospect for the future, and Chelsea may view him as a talented prodigy to add to the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen.

However, the problem for Chelsea is that they're not alone; Gazzetta Dello Sport reported in January that Everton had asked about a deal for Kumbulla, whilst Tutto Napoli suggested last week that Napoli are now in the race too.

Both Merseyside rivals will be interested to hear that Chelsea are suddenly in the race, and may spark the bidding war that Verona are seemingly keen on.