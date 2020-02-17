Report: Club already decide to sell winger this summer, Everton and Spurs allegedly want him

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Cengiz Under.

According to Calciomercato, Roma have now decided to sell winger Cengiz Under at the end of the season – but they hope to sell to a Premier League club despite talks with AC Milan.

It's claimed that Roma have already decided to flog Under months ahead of the summer transfer window, but Milan may not be his destination despite talks in January.

Instead, Roma want to sell Under abroad, with the Premier League specifically targeted, as Roma no doubt know the riches of the English game.

So where could Under end up?

There are two main Premier League clubs who have been linked with Under of late; Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, despite him only bagging two goals and no assists in 13 league outings this season.

Turkish Football claim that Everton are eyeing a £34million summer move for Under, having shelved their interest during the January transfer window.

Additionally, Turkish newspaper Gunes claimed earlier this month that Jose Mourinho wants to bring Under to Tottenham, as he allegedly follows Turkish football closely.

A move to Tottenham seems unlikely after the January deal for Steven Bergwijn. Spurs don't really need another winger right now, and unless Erik Lamela – another right-sided, left-footed winger – leaves in the summer, Under doesn't make much sense for Spurs.

Everton though do need a right-sided midfielder, and Under can provide balance as a left-footed player, potentially opening up space for Seamus Coleman, Djibril Sidibe or Jonjoe Kenny, depending on who Everton's long-term right back is under Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti will know Under from Italian football, so we're suggesting that Everton is more likely than Tottenham as things stand.